Vogue Williams goes to work at Heart FM in a tight maxi dress in the spring sun

Vogue Williams looked phenomenal as she stepped out to work at Heart FM in a bodycon maxi dress on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Irish TV and radio personality smiled in the spring sunshine as she walked to her show on Global Radio in a striking pink patterned maxi dress.

Vogue added to the look with a pair of round-rimmed sunglasses, while tan leather boots completed the look.

Tastefully accessory, Vogue completed the look with a lilac cross-body handbag, which she wore hands-free with a long chain strap.

The Heart FM presenter looked radiant as she walked in to work in the colorful ensemble while holding her phone in her hand.

The outing comes after Vogue’s sister-in-law Pippa Middleton, 37, gave birth to a baby girl named Grace last month.

Pippa – the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister – and her husband James Matthews, 45, are also parents to two-year-old son Arthur.

Vogue’s half-brother Alexander is a director of business planning and works for Spencer’s low-alcohol drink start-up, Clean Co.

Spencer became teetotal shortly after he and Vogue tied the knot in his family’s estate in the Scottish Highlands in June 2018.

Former lothario Made In Chelsea then set up his business to produce low-alcohol, alcohol-free gin as a healthy alternative to traditional spirits.

It was recently revealed that Spencer had laid off staff at his company Clean Co, although it was worth around $ 3 million.

MailOnline has learned that Spencer and his older brother James are both claiming taxpayer money from staff on leave.

Hedge fund boss James is believed to have used government grants to pay the six employees at his Scottish shooting range, Glen Affric.

The state-funded Coronavirus Job Retention Program (CJRS), which has been running since the first lockdown almost a year ago, is designed to help cash-strapped employers survive the lean months of the pandemic.

Vogue met and fell in love with Spencer in 2017 after appearing on the Channel 4 reality show The Jump, with the couple marrying Glen Affric in June 2018.

The couple welcomed their son Theodore in September that year, while daughter Gigi, now eight months old, was born in July 2020.