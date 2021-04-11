Connect with us

Fashion

Vogue Williams goes to work at Heart FM in a tight maxi dress in the spring sun

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Vogue Williams catches the eye in a hot pink patterned maxi dress with puff sleeves as she shows up for Global Radio Studios service

By Lydia Spencer-elliott For Mailonline

Published: | Update:

Vogue Williams looked phenomenal as she stepped out to work at Heart FM in a bodycon maxi dress on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Irish TV and radio personality smiled in the spring sunshine as she walked to her show on Global Radio in a striking pink patterned maxi dress.

Vogue added to the look with a pair of round-rimmed sunglasses, while tan leather boots completed the look.

Spring in her step: Vogue Williams looked phenomenal as she stepped out to work at Heart FM in a tight maxi dress on Sunday

Tastefully accessory, Vogue completed the look with a lilac cross-body handbag, which she wore hands-free with a long chain strap.

The Heart FM presenter looked radiant as she walked in to work in the colorful ensemble while holding her phone in her hand.

The outing comes after Vogue’s sister-in-law Pippa Middleton, 37, gave birth to a baby girl named Grace last month.

Happy days: The Irish TV personality smiled under the spring sun as she walked to her show on Global Radio in a striking ankle-length dress

Happy days: The Irish TV personality smiled under the spring sun as she walked to her show on Global Radio in a striking ankle-length dress

Pippa – the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister – and her husband James Matthews, 45, are also parents to two-year-old son Arthur.

Vogue’s half-brother Alexander is a director of business planning and works for Spencer’s low-alcohol drink start-up, Clean Co.

Spencer became teetotal shortly after he and Vogue tied the knot in his family’s estate in the Scottish Highlands in June 2018.

Colorful: The radio host cut a stylish figure as she strolled the sunny streets of the capital with round sunglasses

Colorful: The radio host cut a stylish figure as she strolled the sunny streets of the capital with round sunglasses

Former lothario Made In Chelsea then set up his business to produce low-alcohol, alcohol-free gin as a healthy alternative to traditional spirits.

It was recently revealed that Spencer had laid off staff at his company Clean Co, although it was worth around $ 3 million.

MailOnline has learned that Spencer and his older brother James are both claiming taxpayer money from staff on leave.

On call: Voguel looked radiant as she walked in to work in the colorful ensemble while clutching her phone in her hand

On call: Voguel looked radiant as she walked in to work in the colorful ensemble while clutching her phone in her hand

Hedge fund boss James is believed to have used government grants to pay the six employees at his Scottish shooting range, Glen Affric.

The state-funded Coronavirus Job Retention Program (CJRS), which has been running since the first lockdown almost a year ago, is designed to help cash-strapped employers survive the lean months of the pandemic.

Vogue met and fell in love with Spencer in 2017 after appearing on the Channel 4 reality show The Jump, with the couple marrying Glen Affric in June 2018.

The couple welcomed their son Theodore in September that year, while daughter Gigi, now eight months old, was born in July 2020.

Proud parents: Vogue and husband Spencer Matthews, 32, are parents to son Theodore, two, and daughter Gigi, eight months

Proud parents: Vogue and husband Spencer Matthews, 32, are parents to son Theodore, two, and daughter Gigi, eight months

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: