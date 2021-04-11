Australian fashion label Jagger & Stone slammed for trying to register

The owners of Australian fashion label Jagger & Stone have failed in their attempt to register their brand name, which bears a striking resemblance to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

The iconic English rock band has won a battle against the Queensland-based label, which sells everyday wear and festivals often inspired by influencers.

Instagram stars Lucy Jackson and Nikki Westcott launched the brand in April 2018 and filed an application that same year to register the name as a trademark.

The Rolling Stones’ company Musidor BV opposed the move, saying the couple had tried to swap the name of the band and its famous frontman.

Instagram stars Lucy Jackson and Nikki Westcott (pictured) launched the brand in April 2018 and applied that same year to register the name as a trademark.

Influencers Em Davies, Tammy Hembrow and Lily Brown wear Jagger and Stone outfits

The Rolling Stones’ company Musidor BV opposed the move, saying the couple had tried to swap the name of the band and its famous frontman Mick Jagger.

Ms Jackson has denied that the brand’s name refers to the Rolling Stones or Mick Jagger.

“I am considered the ‘Jagger’. Urban Dictionary defines “Jagger” as “psychotic demigod you shouldn’t agree on [their] bad side, he / she is going to waste you a lot of time. “Being the aggressive and determined half of the duo, that’s a word that friends refer to me often,” she said.

“The reference to ‘Stone’ is more of a symbolic meaning and represents Nikki’s personality and characteristics by being ‘grounded’, ‘stable’, ‘down to earth’ and ‘the rock’ of the company. The symbolism of a stone centers on the ideas of endurance, stability and permanence.

The Delegate of the Registrar of Trademarks, Katrina Brown, found that the couple’s company We the Wild Ones Pty Ltd had acted in bad faith in its attempt to register the name, The Herald Sun reported.

Ms Brown said Jagger & Stone’s Instagram account featured the brand with photos of models posing in front of electric guitars and on amplifiers, and signs saying: ‘If the music is too loud, you’re too old’ .

“The applicant provided no explanation for this behavior. There also doesn’t seem to be an obvious reason why the candidate should associate their clothes with being in a band, loud music, or electric guitars and amplifiers, ”she said.

The Delegate of the Registrar of Trademarks, Katrina Brown, discovered that the couple’s company We the Wild Ones had acted in bad faith in its attempt to register the name.

Australian fashion label Jagger & Stone has failed in its attempt to register its brand name, which bears a striking resemblance to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

Ms Brown said Jagger & Stone’s Instagram account featured the brand with photos of models posing in front of electric guitars and on amplifiers, and signs saying: ‘If the music is too loud, you’re too old’

Ms Brown said the brand offering was “designed to gain a stepping stone or advantage and would be seen as bad faith by those adopting the appropriate standards.”

The refusal to grant the brand comes after pop duo Brisbane The Veronicas launched their own ’90s-inspired fashion line with the brand.

Twins Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, 36, announced their avant-garde collaboration in January, which is part of a limited edition collection later this year

“We’ve been wearing Jagger and Stone at our festival shows for a year,” Jessica said.

The collection includes dresses, tops and dresses ranging from $ 99 to $ 149.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Jagger & Stone for comment.