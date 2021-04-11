Rihanna Shows Off Her Skinny Legs In A Flowing Green Mini Dress As She Dines In Los Angeles

Rihanna shows off her skinny legs in a flowing green mini dress and brown jacket as she dines in Los Angeles
She juggles her legendary musical career with her successful beauty and fashion empires.
And Rihanna enjoyed a brief hiatus from her busy career as she dined at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Saturday night.
The 33-year-old singer put her legs up on her legs as she wore her favorite upturned sheepskin jacket with a green mini dress adorned with flowers.
Legs for days: Rihanna enjoyed a brief hiatus from her busy career as she dined at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Saturday night
Attracting attention, the entrepreneur enhanced her figure with pointy heels, which she dressed in diamond anklets.
The Umbrella hitmaker covered her braids with a patterned scarf, while injecting even more color into her look by sporting a bright red lipstick.
A designer handbag, earrings and a selection of gold necklaces completed her outfit.
Work: The singer, 33, put on a leggy screen while wearing her favorite sheepskin jacket with a green mini dress, complete with floral embellishments
Catching the eye: The entrepreneur bolstered her figure with pointy heels, which she dressed up with diamond anklets
Radiant: The Umbrella hitmaker covered her braids in a patterned scarf, while injecting even more color into her look by sporting a bright red lipstick
Happy: The media personality gave her friends a big smile as they made their way to the lavish restaurant
In the relationship department, the businesswoman is currently dating rapper A $ AP Rocky – real name Rakim Mayers.
Things seem to get very serious between the two like in December,People claimed they were “inseparable” because they were “very close” to each other.
The source said at the time: ‘They have been inseparable in recent weeks. It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very interested.
“They always seemed to have a good time together. They have a lot in common. ‘
The musicians were rumored to have been dating since February 2020, but they were only seen together last summer.
Bajan beauty Rihanna split from billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel in January 2020 and went on to work with the LSD hitmaker on his Fenty Skin campaign.
Close: In the relationship department, the actress is currently dating rapper A $ AP Rocky – real name Rakim Mayers
