29 Best Bridal Lingerie Sets





While choosing a wedding dress is one of the most important pieces of clothing you can choose, the lingerie you wear underneath should also play a vital supporting role. We’ve researched 29 of the most beautiful bridal lingerie sets to wear down the aisle – and on your wedding night. Saying yes to the dress can be a tricky process (although, just like your fiancé, when you find the One you * know *), what’s underneath can be an even more difficult choice. Bridal underwear seems to oscillate between virginal kitsch – all the ruffles, white lace and promises – to downright practical with sucking bodies and spray-on support pants seeming to be the only options. But wait, there are some pretty, cute, and sexy options – and we’ve found the best of them. 2021 wedding trends revealed: it’s all about jumpsuits, botanical marquees and Friday nuptials Obviously, you will need to consider the practical elements of what your wedding dress requires before choosing your lingerie. Is your dress satin that needs invisible underwear or can you choose something with ribbon edges that won’t pop through thicker fabric? Where is the neckline and how do you hide the straps of your bra? Maybe you need something strapless? If you skip the dress for a pantsuit with nothing underneath, a high top bra with a deep neckline could look gorgeous with a bit of lace. If your dress has boning built into the bodice and a full skirt, you can get away with frilly panties and no bra, but any choice of underwear is going to weigh heavily with the expectations of The Wedding Night. Although only half of newlyweds have sex after marriage, something to do with being too tired or too drunk apparently, so don’t feel pressured into choosing something sexy just because you think that you should. But let’s get back to our other favorite S word, shopping. In the main street ASOSs Long Lace Bralette (with matching high waist brazilian panties) is sexy and supportive and & Other Stories Soft Polka Dot Floral Lace Bra (and matching lace up panties) would tick off the something blue element of your look without having to wear anything as bad as a garter. If you have a designer budget, Agent Provocatuers mesh bra with scalloped edges (more matching string) would disappear under a white dress while Nubian Skins stretch-tulle bra and cheeky come in a full range of skin tones, which means anyone can find their perfect nude – besides being an invisible option that always looks pretty, not practical. Heavily embroidered dresses mean you can play with the color underneath and the fashion packs favorite lingerie brand, Dora Larsen, has an adorable underwired bra and strap set with smooth mesh in the splendor of contrasting colors.

