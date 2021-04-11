Connect with us

Fashion

Kmart Australia buyer slams retailer selling women’s sweatpants three times more than men’s

By Cindy Tran For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Update:

A disgruntled buyer called Kmart for selling almost identical women’s sweatpants three times as much as $ 8 for men.

The woman, from Victoria, said she was ‘disappointed’ after finding a pair of women’s sweatpants for $ 8, the same price as the men’s, but the designs were noticeably different.

She pointed out that the female version was“In a light material and without pockets”, while the trousers for men had a “thicker fleece and pockets”.

“I don’t know why the women’s sweatpants aren’t made with the same thicker fleece as the men’s sweatpants. Women are also cold in the winter, ” she wrote on the retailer’s Facebook page.

“ Most importantly, I can’t understand what my gender means which suggests I wouldn’t need pockets in my sweatpants. I use pockets in my pants literally every day.

For a pair of women’s pants with pockets, she found a branded version for $ 25- $ 17 more than the budget men’s version..

“ I’m aware that there are Everlast sweatpants that have pockets, but I don’t want to spend $ 25 on the privilege of pants with pockets, ” she said.

“ I, too, want to spend $ 8 on basic sweatpants that are fluffy and warm and have pockets.

“I also understand that nothing prevents me from buying men’s sweatpants. My problem is, being small in size, I find men’s sweatpants way too long and unfortunately unbearable.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Kmart for comment.

The customer shared “ a few examples ” of what she typically puts in her pockets, including dog treats, keys, a pen and her phone.

“There are a lot of other examples I can give, but I’ll leave it at that,” she said.

She said the problem she had was that women had to ‘pay extra for their pockets’.

“Why can’t basic sweatpants have pockets like men’s?” she asked.

“What I want is a product of a quality equal to that of men. I don’t want to be forced to pay more for a product because of my gender. Or is it too much to ask?

“Please I implore you to consider stocking up some women’s sweatpants made from the same fleece as the men and for god’s sake with pockets.

Many women agreed with her statement, with one saying, “We want gender-equal features for the same price. We love Kmart for being ahead of the curve. This is an area that is lacking.

But others insisted that women could just solve their problem just by buying a size smaller in the men’s aisle.

“You can buy the men’s pants. Or you can pay more and get ladies pants with pockets or shop elsewhere, ” one man wrote.

And another added: ‘I don’t see this as a gender issue. Get off your high horses. Male and female fashions are remarkably different.

