This 82-year-old woman dresses new every Sunday for the virtual church. His selfies have become legendary. | Religion

It has been more than a year now since worshipers watched virtual Sunday services streaming on their cellphones and computers during the pandemic. Many have made a habit of tuning in while wearing comfortable sweatpants or pajamas.
Then theres La Verne Ford Wimberly from Tulsa, Okla.
The 82-year-old retired educator shows off her head to toe every Sunday and then, to the delight of fellow Metropolitan Baptist Church parishioners, posts a selfie on Facebook after the service.
As of March 29, 2020, she has taken photos of herself from her living room in 53 different colored outfits, each carefully selected from the burgeoning closets, jewelry boxes and neatly stacked hat boxes that satisfied. her love of making a big entrance since she was a young schoolteacher in the 1960s.
She hasn’t decided which shell will wear this Easter Sunday, but those who know Wimberly have said the chances are good the shell is causing a stir.
She never misses a beat with the hats, clothes and all that beautiful jewelry, said Robin Watkins, 54, assistant to the church’s executive office.
If anyone feels oppressed, they just look at her [Facebook] page and immediately feel uplifted, she said. Her heart is as beautiful as every outfit she has shared with us.
Parishioners often call Wimberly Doctor. She has a doctorate. in education and the years she spent as a principal and school superintendent after leaving teaching, Watkins said.
She was already known in her church for the head-turning outfits she wore every Sunday, so when the pandemic hit last year and in-person services were canceled, Wimberly decided to upgrade her Game.
When she learned last year that the Metropolitan Service would air on March 29 due to the coronavirus threat, Wimberly said she couldn’t imagine wearing her bathrobe and slippers while logging in from her living room , even if she was alone.
I thought, Oh, my God, I can’t sit here looking slumped in my robe, she said.
Wimberly got up early to comb her hair and put on lipstick, then put on a favorite white dress with grommets, a sheer ruffled white hat, matching shoes, and a turquoise and gold pearl necklace.
After posting the photo and a Bible scripture for her friends, she was inundated with positive responses, she said.
The following Sunday, she decided to do it again, this time choosing a bright blue ensemble with silver and white jewelry. And the following week, on Easter Sunday, Wimberly chose a pink skirt and beaded sweater jacket, as well as a matching hat decorated with pink and yellow lilies.
She quickly decided to write down what she wore each week on a calendar so as not to make the faux pas of wearing the same outfit twice.
It’s safe to say that 50 is a good number for hats, she confessed. But the clothes? I’d better not go. Let’s just say that I now refuse to look at the catalogs.
