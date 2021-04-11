Weekend dress sale ignites Long Valley Juniorettes | News from the Observer-Tribune

WASHINGTON TWP. – When the Long Valley Juniorettes were looking for a place to sell prom dresses and evening gowns, they found there was no better place for their hot deals than a fire station.
On Saturday and Sunday April 10 and 11, the junior organization of the Club Women Long Valley Junior used the Long Valley Fire Companys fire station on Fairview Avenue to sell their wares. There were just over 300 dresses on sale and girls who happened to drop by looking for something new to wear often found what they wanted at a good price.
The Juniorettes have 30 members with ratings ranging from 7 to 12. Sales of prom and evening dresses were the best fundraisers for the nonprofit. Last year, they raised $ 1,300 in dress sales which was reinvested in the community.
Today the girls measured all the dresses and priced all the dresses, coordinator Carol Even said on Saturday. The girls are definitely in charge of everything.
The dresses ranged from size 0 to size 20 and came in a variety of lengths, colors and styles. Prices ranged from $ 20 to $ 60. The organization collects dresses year round and recently received a shipment of donated dresses from a bridal boutique that has expanded its collection.
It is possible that West Morris Central and West Morris Mendham will still be able to host some type of senior balls this year. Long Valley Middle School recently sent out a survey to students asking if they would feel comfortable doing an outdoor dance with masks.
In the past, clothing sales usually took place at the home of one of them. It wasn’t possible this year, but as they always do, the firefighters came to the rescue.
We donate to them every year, said Carol Even. We were sitting down and talking about how we needed a place to hold a dress sale. Chief Russ Dore said, come on, we can open our doors to the bay. So there would be a lot of space. We all wore our masks to avoid a pandemic.
Along with their own fundraising, the Juniorettes also, in normal years, provide support to the Womens Club for events such as Daddy-Girl Nights and the Long Valley STEM Fair. These events are not taking place this year.
However, despite the restrictions due to the pandemic, the Juniorettes have been very busy. In the fall of 2020, they collected supplies for the backpacks as part of Operation Jersey Cares which collects and donates to veterans and soldiers overseas. They also collected supplies such as toilet paper, paper towels, shower gel, toothpaste and dish detergent and donated these wrappers to the Long Valley Interfaith Pantry.
It’s a great opportunity to get volunteer hours and meet new people, said Danielle Even, member of the organization. It’s good to help the community. It’s a lot of fun with so many fundraisers. It’s great for anyone who enjoys volunteering and meeting different people.
