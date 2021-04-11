Afghan models highlight war stories on Kabul catwalk at fashion show

KABUL: After nearly a week of planning, 12 Afghan models marched on Saturday as part of the country’s first fashion show to highlight the impact of the decades-long conflict.

Dressed in bloodstained shrouds to look like victims of war, two women and 10 men took part in the first round of The Shroud fashion show.

Event organizer Ajmal Haqiqi said there are plans to hold similar events in the future.

Through this event, we wanted to show the bitter and harsh reality of the current situation in our country, to show the impact of suicide bombers, explosions and attacks, Haqiqi told Arab News on Sunday. We will organize more such programs among the public, on the streets, and thereby bring to the attention of our leaders and the world that Afghans more than any other nation desperately need and need peace. deserve.

Haqiqi Fashion, which he created 13 years ago, is the country’s leading modeling agency.

He said the main idea behind the event was to draw attention to the calamities of war.

People want and need peace. It was a campaign to emphasize peace, not modeling or peace for modeling, Haqiqi added.

Some Afghans took to social media to show their support for the event.

Afghans are tired of war and use any means to show it, student Sayed Sameer posted on Facebook. The fashion show was one-sided.



A group of Afghan models took part in the first Afghanistan fashion show in Kabul to illustrate the plight of the victims of the war in the country. (Photo by Haqiqi Fashion)

There has been more than 40 years of fighting in Afghanistan, which claimed the lives of an unknown number of people.

More than 100 civilians and members of the security forces died last week, according to estimates released by Tolo News on Saturday, and the United States said in a February report that civilian casualties had seen a sharp increase since negotiations for peace between the Taliban and representatives of the Afghan government. started in Doha last September.

According to a UN report, 3,035 Afghan civilians lost their lives last year. He blamed the Taliban for most of the deaths, but did not say how many insurgents and government forces were killed during the same period.

The United States, which has led a coalition of foreign troops since the Taliban ousted in 2001, has been trying for months to persuade activists and the government to agree on a future political roadmap that would pave the way for participation of the group in an interim. administration.

Later this week, Turkey, at the request of the United States, will host a major conference between the two sides to speed up the peace process.

While the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghanis has shown willingness to attend the conference, the Taliban have yet to confirm their participation in the meeting, which is tentatively scheduled for April 16.

Ghani, whose second term will end in 2024, has vehemently rejected Washington DC’s proposal to form an interim government but in recent months has offered to hold an early election.

One of our main goals was to draw the attention of the participants in the Turkish meeting to the fact that our only requirement is peace, added Haqiqi. We want peace for all, not just for our models.