



Almost all of the characters in Gossip Girl were very rich. So they did everything to get dressed. But devoted fans probably weren't aware that men weren't allowed to wear belts. The costume designer explained why and gave a tip for men who want to dress like Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick). Why men never wore belts on the show Michelle Trachtenberg and Penn Badgley are seen on the set of "Gossip Girl" | DISCIULLO / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images NON EXCLUSIVE September 24, 2012 Job: 120924NW2 New York, NY United States www.bauergriffin.com www.bauergriffinonline.com RELATED: What Has Penn Badgley Been Up To Since Gossip Girl & What Is Her Net Worth? Men from Gossip Girl were flashy dressers and weren't afraid to accessorize. But costume designer Eric Daman did not allow them to wear belts. I had an allergic reaction to the seat belts. [Laughs]Said Damon Variety. It was also the era of metrosexuals, Jersey Shore, and hideous jeans with really ugly belts. No, this does not happen on my watch. He went on to say that it was one of his pet peeves. They also made sure that the actors did not need a belt. We take things a quarter of an inch which really makes a difference to the overall look, he said. Belts add extra girth around the waist, and no one wants them for a stylish look. Sebastian Stan, who played Carter Baizen, also discussed this rule with Variety. I remember going to the fittings and being told, you never wear a belt again from a fashion standpoint. I was like, OK. So I never wore a belt again. Eric Daman advised men to make their suits Ed Westwick is seen on the set of 'Gossip Girl' | David Krieger / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images RELATED: Leighton Meesters Net Worth and How Much She Made on Gossip Girl One of the unique dressers in the series was Chuck Bass. He was not afraid to mix patterns and colors. And he sometimes loved jump necklaces. Daman advised men when it came to bringing Chuck in their own style to Refinery 29. But I think the key is just to have that great costume that you've adjusted, Daman says. I think a lot of guys walk around in pretty ill-fitting suits, and I think what really makes a costume great is that it can be adjusted and it doesn't cost much, you can probably do that. for $ 25 at your local tailor, and I think that's really the key to having that sharp Chuck Bass. Bass may not have worn a belt. But it's usually accessorized with sunglasses, an ascot, and watches. But his most iconic accessory was a press scarf he wore in the first season of The Blair Bitch Project. It sold out later after the episode. After its cult debut, the store immediately sold some, the costume designer said. E! Online. I love it paired with this Marc Jacobs check rocker coat. Childish innocence meets Bass darkness. A classic. Surprisingly, Jersey Shore had such an influence on fashion that men Gossip Girl could not wear belts. Luckily, the actors had costumes that suited them, so that wasn't a problem.







