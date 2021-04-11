Connect with us

EizaGonzalez Stands Out In An Orange Print Dress At Sunday Morning Coffee In Los Angeles

7 mins ago

Eiza Gonzalez Stands Out In An Orange Print Dress At Sunday Morning Coffee In Los Angeles

Godzilla vs.Kong action star Eiza Gonzlez stood out in a 70s-style orange-print gathered dress during her iced coffee run on Sunday morning.

The 31-year-old Mexican-born woman – who was glued to her phone – made sure to protect herself and others from the coronavirus by wearing an orange mask.

As of Sunday, there had been 1.22 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles, resulting in 23,467 deaths – according to Johns Hopkins University.

Citrus style! Godzilla vs.Kong action star Eiza Gonzlez stood out in a 70s-style orange-print gathered dress during her iced coffee run on Sunday morning.

Eiza underwent an eight-hour body painting session by artist Alex Israel for her first fragrance campaign as the face of Louis Vuitton’s On The Beach.

“I don’t want to believe that I’m just going to fall into this category of ‘bomb’ that people put me in. There are facets in me that people don’t allow themselves to see … these identity crises that we have as humans, ” Gonzlez said. Interview April 2nd.

‘I was featured as a bombshell on a TV show [From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series], in the footsteps of Salma Hayek. And I felt like if I was going to be successful, I had to be that bombshell, because that’s what the industry kept saying. But I never look at myself that way.

The I Care a Lot actress – who suffered from depression and compulsive overeating – continued, “ I’m still a woman and I’m still not sure of myself. But then I thought, this was going to be the way I would drill, because I thought, “I’m never going to be like a Natalie Portman or a Charlize Theron.”

New gig: Eiza underwent an eight-hour body painting session by artist Alex Israel for her first fragrance campaign as the face of Louis Vuitton's On The Beach

Charreadera: Gonzleznext voices stunt rider Milagro Navarro (M) in DreamWorks' animated film Spirit Untamed, which hits US theaters on June 4 and in UK theaters on July 30

“Who am I to think I could be that person? Then I would have to comply.” And then, going through that process like, “No, man. I’m smart, I read, I’m educated, I love art, I’m a movie buff, I know directors, I know PDs. Why? am I repressing that part of me? “‘

Eiza voices stunt rider Milagro Navarro in DreamWorks’ animated film Spirit Untamed, which hits US theaters on June 4 and UK theaters on July 30.

Elaine Bogan and Ennio Torresan’s film – based on Netflix’s Spirit Riding Free – also features Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Moore, Isabela Merced, Walton Goggins, Marsai Martin and Mckenna Grace.

Another in the box! On March 23, the actress I Care a Lot ended her role as EMT opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the 2022 Michael Bay Ambulance action thriller based on Laurits Munch-Petersen's 2005 film Ambulancen (pictured on January 13 )

Always on? Eiza likely received advice from former firefighter / EMT Dusty Lachowicz (pictured March 25), who she dated between July and December

Speaking of Gyllenhaal, Gonzlez comes from envelope his role as EMT opposite him in the 2022 Michael Bay Ambulance action thriller based on the 2005 Laurits Munch-Petersen film Ambulancen.

The former child telenovela star likely received advice from former firefighter / EMT Dusty Lachowicz, who she dated between July and December.

Eiza was previously romantically linked to actors like Timothe Chalamet, Jeremy Renner, Josh Duhamel, Liam Hemsworth and DJ Cotrona.

