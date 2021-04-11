Men’s Shearling Sheepskin Coats – Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

When a young man enters the world of work, before the financial burden of “adulthood” sets in, it is inevitable that his mind will begin to create a list of expensive items he wishes to save for. This may be his first luxury watch or a pair of designer shoes – something that indicates he’s on his way to becoming an absolute leader with a powerful flexible style. For me, as a young assistant stylist raising just enough money to pay the rent in an overpriced apartment in New York City, it was a real bomber jacket in high quality shearling sheepskin.

It might sound a bit odd for a ‘dream buy’, but the seed was planted at an early age when I watched Hollywood titans in classic movies, like Robert Redford in Downhill race, Marlon Brando in At the water’s edge, and even the badass vibes of Tom Cruise in Top Gun. But what really made me covet the style of the fur-lined jacket was a Burberry campaign in 2009. These rocker-looking tough guys wore these serious shearling jackets with dramatic collars and buckle details. leather belt. a certain attitude towards them, and in my mind they not only said “hey, I did that” but also “I’m too cool to care what you think”. It’s the power of good style: the right clothes can make you feel invincible. So why haven’t I bought one? The exorbitant prices, of course.

A model walks the Burberry Prorsum Fall / Winter 2010 fashion show in Milan, Italy. DAMIEN MEYER / Getty

Overland Jason Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket

Cut a few years later. I work as a publisher and earn more than an entry level salary and always keep an eye out for that perfect ‘I made it’ sheepskin coat. At that time, I was less concerned with finding a designer label than finding a great quality that ensures the garment will last longer than a season. However, most options were either too expensive to digest or too good to be true with a more affordable price tag which is usually a sign of cheap build. (As a fashion editor you know how to look at a well-made piece of clothing and settle for nothing less – it’s a blessing and a curse, depending on how you look at it.) It took a while, but I finally found a good sheepskin coat made from genuine sheepskin from Overland, a family business specializing in quality sheepskin, leather and wool clothing, as well as accessories and products for the House.

After a winter of donning the fur-lined coat I always hoped to add to my wardrobe, I chatted with Monty Goodson, a member of Overland’s product development team, about what makes skin of sheep is worth it, how to find a quality coat that will last. for decades, and most importantly, how to care for an upturned sheepskin coat to keep it as rich and stylish as the day you bought one.

What to Know About Shearling Sheepskin Coats

The Overland site has a lot of content explaining the differences between sheepskin coats and how to find the one that best suits your lifestyle, but there are basically two types of sheepskin coats. There are double-sided (or single-skin) coats that use both sides of the sheepskin belt with the skin on one side and the wool fiber on the inside. These types of sheepskin coats tend to be lightweight but insulating, so you can stay warm all winter with very little underwear and avoid too much loose fabric. The other type is a sheepskin lined garment, which can be cowhide, lambskin, or even deerskin, but with sheep’s wool sewn into the inside, which tends to weigh down the coat with two skins.

So how do you know it’s a good sheepskin with shopping? Goodson says to take a close look at the details of the coat: “If it’s simple hides and flat seams, you can see the job and how it’s done.” For some luxury sheepskin jackets, Goodson warns you might spend more on the designer name attached to them, so bring in companies that specialize in sheepskin, like Overland.

And if you’re wondering how warm your sheepskin coat will be, says Goodson, “it depends on how deep the veil is. For example, if you have a very tight coat, it creates swelling, creating a temperature inside your body heat. The kind of warmth that an upturned sheepskin coat provides was something I hadn’t expected. I have countless down parkas and puffers, but none of them insulate heat like my shearling bomber. And if you’re a year-round t-shirt type, buying a sheepskin coat is worth it because you don’t even have to think about winter layering – you just need to slip it on and you’re good to go, even in sub-zero temperatures.

To determine the correct size for your new shearling coat, Goodson suggests sticking to your actual size, even if you prefer a looser fit. “Sheepskin is a natural product, especially in one skin, it will conform to the shape of your body when it creeps in, like your belt or your leather shoes, so you don’t want it to be. too tall or it’ll end up kind of drooping at some point, ”Goodson says.

How to care for a shearling coat

Shearling coats are much less valuable than you might think. I was extremely concerned from the first wear on what would happen to the suede exterior if I came in contact with, well, anything wearing it. How could I clean it? Would even the slightest brushing of something create a permanent mark? Would an unexpected rain be the end of my furry stunner? If something should happen to your coat, take a deep breath, don’t panic, and don’t jump to the most extreme solutions.

My friend from Overland warns against using solvents or frequent dry cleaning as this can damage the skin and reduce its lifespan. “Leather is going to have its own age, developing a rich patina as it creeps in and wears out over the years,” says Goodson. “If it’s a suede surface, try brushing the area. If you have something oil-based on your coat, a little cornstarch can help lift the mark if you let it sit for a few days. “

Before I had a chance to chat with Goodson, a mysterious dark mark appeared on my coat – and I went into panic mode. After a frantic Google search, I took a damp, wet rag from the jacket to try and wipe off the stain. The skin took a while to dry out, but when I saw a trace of the mark I almost ruined the skin with rubbing alcohol (which one site suggested I do). This was a mistake as alcohol can dry out your coat skin, creating more damage than good, but luckily I only applied a light touch and my coat was fine after a while.

The better you take care of your upturned sheepskin coat, the longer it will last, so never jump the gun when dealing with a mark. You don’t always know how the fabric has been tanned or finished, so if a gentle brushing or a little soft water doesn’t do the trick, test a cleaning solvent on an area of ​​the jacket that isn’t visible. , so if something happens. wrong, you are not totally screwed. And remember that the leather will fade and dissipate the mark over time, so aggressive treatment has the potential to cause irreversible damage.

How to store a shearling sheepskin coat

As we move into the warm season, I’m already thinking about how I’m going to store this sheepskin coat so that it stays in the best possible condition.

“The worst thing to store a coat in – be it leather, sheepskin, fur – is a plastic bag,” Goodson warns of this common mistake. “Never, never store your returned sheepskin coat in plastic bags. Sheepskin and leather are natural and breathable – they must have this air circulation for longevity. Once you start sealing things in plastic wrap or tubs, it can dry out the skin over time, shortening the life of your coat. “

And Goodson should know, because he’s been wearing sheepskin coats for over 20 years. Cloth garment bags or even pillow cases are best for keeping that shearling coat as fresh as day one.

If you are considering investing in an upturned sheepskin coat, do yourself a favor and don’t worry about the price like I did. You won’t regret the investment in decades of timeless style with unparalleled warmth.

