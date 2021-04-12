BAFTA 2021 fashion successes and failures | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

3:56 p.m. PDT, April 11, 2021

This year, the British Academy Film Awards lasted for two days and brought out many stars from film and television. Now that the awards have been handed out, it's time for Wonderwall.com to take a better look at fashion, the good, the bad and the weird. The first star of this last camp? Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who arrived in this confusing outfit from Pertegaz. From a precariously cut long-sleeved printed blouse to high-waisted white pants that looked like a knee-length skirt, there wasn't much to like about this ensemble. Let's take a closer look at her strategically placed jewelry next and see the rest of the best and worst fashions of the night.

Is it a necklace? Part of the blouse? As confusing as it was, it was certainly a unique way for Priyanka Chopra Jonas to wear this multicolored Bulgari necklace. She also added cute wrap rings to the mix, while sporting an updo and a unique black tip manicure.

Phoebe Dynevor wowed in this sleek black look from Louis Vuitton. The "Bridgerton" breakout star donned the one-shoulder dress, which featured a puffy long sleeve and floor-length skirt for a gorgeous and glamorous outfit. Now let's see her jewelry better

Although she wore a black Louis Vuitton dress, Phoebe Dynevor added a little touch of color with these beautiful diamond earrings with an emerald stone. She kept her makeup simple and added some loose curls to complete her gorgeous BAFTA look.

Discover this magnificent ring! Phoebe Dynevor added this gorgeous sparkle to the mix, swinging it on her right middle finger.

One of the best looks of the night? Rose Byrne’s daring pantsuit by Miu Miu. The star rocked insanely cool coordinates that included a cropped tuxedo jacket and high waisted pants, finishing off her BAFTA killer look with feminine sandals, a red lip, and a sleek ponytail.

It was a very metallic Zuhair Murad moment for Anna Kendrick. The star’s shiny bronze tailoring featured chunky straps, a plunging neckline, fitted waist, full-length pleated skirt with a thigh slit. While we loved the cut, we weren’t crazy about the shimmering hue.

Anna Kendrick added Messika jewelry including rings and earrings to spice up her metallic Zuhair Murad dress.

Pedro Pascal took a fashion risk at the BAFTAs and it paid off! The actor wore an all-Prada ensemble that included a long coat with a dress shirt collared underneath without a tie and complemented his outfit with black pants and dress shoes.

This silhouette! Renee Zellweger wore this jaw-dropping Armani dress, which featured a structured neckline and fitted the star perfectly, ending in a mid-length hem. She added beige point-toe pumps to complete the pretty outfit.

Singer Celeste arrived in this weird design by Dilara Findikoglu. The dress started off strong with that unique square neckline, but lost us by transforming into a pleated, partially sheer skirt with dramatic black embellishments.

Tom Hiddleston opted for the old classic tuxedo and bow tie combination for this year’s BAFTAs. The actor wore a white dress shirt and pocket square with an otherwise all-black Ralph Lauren ensemble.

It was a sparkling Louis Vuitton mini dress for Cynthia Erivo, which sported this high-neck couture design. The long-sleeved dress featured an intricately embellished silver, black, pale pink and gold top and a textured gold skirt for a cool metallic jumpsuit that she finished off with strappy sandals. We’re going to need to get a better look at the details on this one.

Look at the astonishing complexity of Cynthia Erivo’s Louis Vuitton dress. She also added even more shimmers thanks to gorgeous diamond hoops and a plethora of earrings.

Corinne Bailey Rae’s dress featured double spaghetti straps and a bright purple floral print. While we’re already not crazy about the mid-length fit and ruffle hem, these funky boots cemented this look like a dud.

Magnificent! Another star who seduced Louis Vuitton? Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who wore this shimmering dress that gave the illusion of being strapless, but really had a sleeveless sheer figure. The midi-length design was the perfect fit to show off her matching strappy sandals, and she thoughtfully added a berry-hued lip to complete her glamorous ensemble. The next step? A better look at her earrings

When it came time for Gugu Mbatha-Raw to add accessories, the star stacked Messika’s jewelry! We loved the combination of studs and ear cuffs that she rocked to add extra sparkle to her look.

We weren’t big fans of Sophie Cookson’s Giorgio Armani matron dress. The floor-length, long-sleeved velvet dress featured embellishments across the shoulders that included an eerie blue beaded fringe.

Beautiful in green! Andra Day rocked this vibrant green Elie Saab dress, which featured a gold chain halter neckline that bordered the bodice and paired perfectly with her oversized gold hoops. Let’s take a look at these details

Up close you can see the intricate details of Andra Day’s Elie Saab design gold chain, as well as how she added more gold through her earrings and bracelets. The star also included another pop of bright color via these pretty pink nails.

David Oyelowo chose navy blue for the BAFTA festivities, choosing to wear this black cuffed tuxedo, completed with his skinny tie and dress shoes for a sleek overall look.