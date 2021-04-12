Kid Cudi wears dress on ‘SNL’ as a tribute to one and only Kurt Cobain





Do you like hip-hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and freebies straight to your inbox Learn more REJOIN

Kid Cudi made headlines around the world for wearing a dress during his performance on SNL. While he wasn’t the first (and won’t be the last male artist) to do so, he didn’t make headlines just for wearing a dress, but rather because in doing so he was making the headlines. intentionally homage to the one and only Kurt Cobain of Nirvana. The rapper took to the SNL stage for a consecutive performance of two tracks from his latest album, The man on the moon III: the chosen one,performing “Tequila Shots” and “Sad People”. The performance saw Kid Cudi pop his musical guest cherry. Not only did Cudi wear a floral print spaghetti strap dress, but he also donned a green knit cardigan, similar to the one Cobain also wore. One user tweeted: “Detect a model here with Kid Cudi on #SNL and another KC.” Detect a pattern here with Kid Cudi on #SNL and another KC pic.twitter.com/quFEQOiiFW – Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) April 11, 2021 Just a day after the performance, Kid Cudi and the creative director of Off-White took to social media to elaborate on the pieces, where Cudi reveals he got the ball rolling. Cudi wrote, “I told her I wanted to show my love in Kurt wa’s floral print summer dress and this man made a masterpiece. Thanks @virgilabloh ur af – in genius !! I love you man, we made it !!! Then he also tweeted again, saying that they “do a collection with Off White and the dress will be included !!” Abloh also shared pictures of Cudi SNLlook on Instagram saying: “freedom is, as freedom does. Do not hesitate.@White™ specially reserved for Mr. Rager only,Kid cudi~@nbcsnl 2021 “ And the significance of the moment only deepens, as many have pointed out that the Cudi fashion moment took place in the week that Cobain died. Cudi also joined Pete Davidson and Chris Redd to perform a little number called Weird Little Flute … Watch Kid Cudi perform ‘Sad People’ on ‘SNL’ below.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos