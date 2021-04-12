Designed youth “really” defends sustainable fashion – Explica .co

Madrid, April 11 (EFE) .- Young designers no longer dream of large productions, they prefer a more intimate couture, with design, and above all that respects the environment, an idea that was seen in a day with a top level in one whose excellence and second-hand clothes have been a common denominator to all designers.

The Rubearth firm won the prize, with an endowment of 3,000 euros, of the seventeenth edition of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talent competition of the EGO fashion show, a platform that promotes young talents, in a day where the work of designers, who have left the big “fast-fashion” industry to forge a future by manufacturing fashion in a sector that represents 2.8% of GDP and 4.3% of employment.

Gabriel Nogueiras (Venezuela, 1988), head of Rubearth, promotes sustainability “by recovering textile waste from large companies to give them new life”.

Nogueiras decided to travel the world with the idea of ​​learning embroidery techniques, a profession that he has developed in firms such as Carolina Herrera or Zara, an experience that has served him to launch his own “eco-sustainable” project. with a new character in which painting and sculpture have a lot of meaning. “

The first parade of the day, that of Guillermo Dcimo, was attended by Begoa Gmez, wife of Prime Minister Pedro Snchez, who applauded the proposals of Guillermo Dez Lpez, 25, of Burgos.

She started to dress the dolls with paper napkins and today she brought to the catwalk a theatrical proposal, “a mixture of the world of fashion and opera”, she explained to Efe this Sunday a few moments before his show.

A meticulous work in which excess and extravagance illuminated glamorous clothes that the designer created with leftover fabrics and second-hand clothes, “I have a lot in mind about sustainability”.

In the same vein, Sergio Villasante considers that “fashion has no limits”, he declared enthusiastically while claiming “real” sustainability.

The customer is interested in the traceability of clothing, “it is no longer just useful to put” eco “on the label”.

His collection, made with discarded fabrics from other companies, speaks of a new men’s garment without limits “men’s fashion needs to be liberated more”.

Paula Currs, creative soul of Corsicana, presented an environmentally friendly collection. Inspired by architecture, he reuses the same pattern to create very different dresses, timeless pieces with on-demand production “that we adapt to each client”.

These designers are ready to enter the history of the fashion world with a realistic design concept, as demonstrated by Nicols Montenegro, a creator of the Montenegrin firm.

The designer, who was part of the Italian workshop Dolce & Gabbana, was inspired by his childhood memories and the “fascination” caused by the tapestries his father bought in El Aain (Western Sahara) during his military service to do with them coats and boots; an influence that translates into a pinstripe kaftan or a military-style jacket.

Using clothes from flea markets, Mateo Velsquez, creative director of the Velsquez firm, creates a “biker” collection, inspired by the 70s, but with a current concept for dressing a contemporary man, “it seems easy, but when it comes down to it. It’s all about leather, it’s not that easy to give them another chance. “

Georgina Jos, designer at Georgiela Studio, after working in “fast fashion”, commits to a contained fashion in which quality and gatherings prevail “I want to make local fashion, slow, I avoid the cheap” .

For the firm Reparto Studio, formed by Margil Pea and Ana Viglione, their fourth collection is created from “personalized” second-hand clothes.

Fun clothes made from ties, crochet bags or faded jeans in which they place a lot of emphasis on the ornamentation of piercings or staples.

“It’s a way of showing that everything around us can become fashion,” they concluded.

