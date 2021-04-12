Fashion
Head-to-toe Victorian dress at the Jefferson Museum
The Jefferson Township Historical Society Museum will feature the Victorian Dress from Head to Toe exhibit, created by the Historical Society’s Costume Department.
The museum will join other Morris County museums and historic sites for Pathways of History on Sunday, May 2, from noon to 4 p.m.
Old pieces from the museum and private collections, as well as reproductions from the late Victorian period (1870-1900) until 1920, will be on display throughout the building.
Each room in the museum will feature a different part of the clothing of the Victorian family. Dresses, outerwear, accessories, underwear and lingerie will be on display. Many special pieces are taken from the archives. The informative signage will address many myths of Victorian clothing.
Guides and guides in period dress will help visitors through the exhibition.
Miss Elizabeths Garden plantations are tagged for self-guided tours. Miss Elizabeths Shoppe in the original kitchen will also be open during these hours to offer vintage and new items for sale.
The museum is located on 315 Dover-Milton Road in the historic Milton Village section of Jefferson Township. Pandemic guidelines will be followed. Masks are mandatory for entry.
For more information, visit jeffersontownship.net/360/historicalsociety; email Christine Williams, president of the Jefferson Township Historical Society; to [email protected]; or email the curator at [email protected]
