Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew’s New Haircut Breaks the Internet

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 15: Quarterback Gardner Minshew II # 15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates with wide receiver Chris Conley # 18 after the game against the Oakland Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum on December 15, 2019 in Oakland, California. The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Oakland Raiders 20-16. (Photo by Jason O. Watson / Getty Images)

Gardner MinshewThe latest NFL fashion statement has stopped conversations about the 2021 NFL Draft for at least a weekend.

Minshew recently posted a photo of her new look on her official Instagram account. He says as much as he loved his previous hairstyle, the Dirty Diesel Drapery, he embraces the “more refined Platinum Power Pelt”. Later in the article, he describes the haircut as streamlined and sleek.

You could argue that mules, Minshew’s hairstyle of choice, are outdated, but in reality, they are ageless and transcend the passage of time. The problem with getting one is that not everyone can make them look great. However, the Washington state product doesn’t even have to try and is the kind of person who can rock any type of haircut.

If anything, Minshew didn’t take enough risks and chose to just cut off the top of his mullet. He should have stepped out of his comfort zone and gone for a completely different look. If he had had a side part or a pompadour, he will appear on the cover of GQ, People, and men’s fashion magazines such as Bespoke Unit for the remainder of the year.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew started again.

Minshewmania took the NFL by storm in 2019 and made the Jaguars relevant even though they finished 6-10. Although Minshew broke down in Year 2 and will likely be relegated to replacement duties with Trevor Lawrence coming to town (if he’s not going anywhere), he had a significant impact on this. Jacksonville team for the past two years.

Even though Minshew hasn’t been able to become the franchise quarterback the Jaguars expected, he had fun watching them play and is relevant enough that he could be talked about on the internet. simply by changing your hairstyle. Minshew, the quarterback, might not be a top player on the football field, but Minshew the “ dude ” has a lot of success outside of that and that’s something no one, even Lawrence, cannot take it away.



