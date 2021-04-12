All the BAFTA Red Carpet Fashion





Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil MGetty Images Unlike other awards ceremonies this year, the BAFTAs have given us a much loved celebrity red carpet style despite being held virtually (remember the best BAFTA dresses ever here) . In addition to a star guest list, celebrities will present the awards at the ceremony, including actress Priyanka Chopra who donned two chic looks for the evening. The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, was also due to appear for the awards, but canceled his appearance following the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip. “In light of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death, the Duke of Cambridge will no longer be part of the BAFTA lineup this weekend,” BAFTAs said in a statement, according to Hollywood journalist. “Our hearts go out to the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy at this time.” Prince William, alongside Duchess of Cambridge Kate, has been attending BAFTAs regularly for many years, as Prince William has been president of the BAFTA organization since 2010. The BAFTA 2021 ceremony will be broadcast over two nights to accommodate virtual guest appearances in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines. Instead of the pre-BAFTA party that celebrates the film’s past year, nominees received an elegant celebration box to enjoy at home, including a specially curated roster of 50 award-winning and BAFTA-nominated films (check out the list for yourself here to watch and celebrate the film industry). Here we present the best looks and highlights from the red carpet. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Gugu Mbatha-Raw Gugu Mbatha-Raw wore a metallic Louis Vuitton dress and Messika jewelry on the BAFTA red carpet. 2 Phoebe Dyvenor Phoebe Dyvenor also wore a Louis Vuitton dress. 3 Rose Bryne Rose Bryne added a contemporary twist to the black suit. 4 Ashley Madekwe Ashley Madekwe became brilliant at Louis Vuitton. 5 Maria bakalova Maria Bakalova had a princess moment in Giorgio Armani. 6 Renée Zellweger Renée Zellweger paired her silver Giorgio Armani dress with nude heels. 7 Vanessa Kirby Vanessa Kirby looked effortlessly elegant in Versace. 8 Emerald Fennell Emerald Fennell wore a personalized Roland Mouret. 9 Anna kendrick Anna Kendrick showed off her spectacular Zuhair Murad pleated dress. ten Koser ali Koser Ali in an all-white Alexander McQueen look. 11 Bukky bakray The two-time nominee Bukky Bakray was the image of elegance at Prada. 12 James mcavoy Awards presenter James McAvoy opted for a classic black suit. 13 Cynthia Erivo Cynthia Erivo made a statement in a silver and gold Louis Vuitton dress and matching strappy heels. 14 Priyanka chopra Priyanka Chopra wore a Pertegaz ensemble with Bulgari jewelry to present at the awards. 15 Priyanka chopra Chopra also wore a second look from Ronald van der Kemp and accessorized with Bulgari jewelry. 16 Sophie cookson Sophie Cookson looked chic in a Giorgio Armani dress with spectacular shoulder pads. 17 Clara Amfo Clara Amfo proved the power of a black suit. 18 Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein posed together on the red carpet. 19 Celestial Singer Celeste wore a square neck dress with a ragged skirt and pearl earrings from Apple & Figs to perform at the awards. SHOP EARRINGS This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

