Men’s post-mortem basketball, March: a few surprises, a quick exit

It’s March. New beginnings! Madness is in the air, like the fact that the Cats just ended their 13-game losing streak with a win at Minnesota. Can they keep the momentum going? All of the previous evidence indicates no.

They maintained their momentum! After that painful streak ended on the road against the Golden Gophers, the Wildcats returned home to face a five-game winning streak from Maryland.

Unsurprisingly, Northwestern got off to a slow start, trailing 9-0 in the first media timeout. The Wildcats’ first bucket of the game didn’t come until 15 minutes into the first half when Pete Nance fell in an easy layup. It seemed to start the offensive a bit. Combine that spark with a drought scoring Terrapin, and all of a sudden the score was 9-8.

It was a game of runs and droughts, like so many Northwest men’s basketball fiascos of the 2021 season. Luckily for the Cats, however, they were the ones who made the races for Maryland once. having experienced several significant droughts throughout this match. In the end, the Wildcats forced 15 turnovers from the Terrapins, and while Aaron Wiggins netted 26 points for the Terps, the game’s top, the Cats came away with a 60-55 victory, closing the game so. anxious.

The next challenge came in the form of Nebraska Cornhuskers. It was Senior Day at Welsh-Ryan Arena and Nebraska came to Evanston as the worst team in the Big Ten, going 3-15 in the conference and 7-18 overall.

Many expected the Wildcats to take the win on Senior Day, and from the start it seemed to be. Northwestern managed to take a 27-11 lead with seven minutes remaining in the first half. As the break approached, the Cats were still nine. A little slippery, but still comfortable.

However, to the non-sarcastic shock of many, the lead wasn’t secure for this Northwestern men’s basketball team.

The Wildcats scored their first points of the half on a Miller Kopp jumper, but from there the Cornhuskers took over. UNL scored eight points in one minute, and all of a sudden NU was only leading by three at the 18:29 mark.

Simply put, cats couldn’t stop Kobe Webster. The senior guard scored 23 points for the Cornhuskers, during which he shot an absurd 7 of 12 from beyond the arc. Webster has averaged just over eight points per game over the season, but that’s a big part of the reason the Huskers were behind in this game.

Fast forward into the second half and Nebraska led 78-77 with one minute remaining. There was back and forth in the last minute, with neither team scoring a point before a missed shot from Nance fell on the turn of Ryan Youngs, who quickly scored a layback with 2, 7 seconds to go. Nebraska failed to score on its final possession and Northwestern limped with a 79-78 victory.

The thrilling victory over the Cornhuskers managed to defeat the Wildcats over Minnesota for the 12th Big Ten Tournament. Regardless of the seeding, however, NU’s opponent was already known. They have yet another date with the Golden Gophers.

Entering the Big Ten tournament, the Wildcats had won three straight wins. Meanwhile, Minnesota had lost seven straight games. You know what the saying goes: two Big Ten bottom feeders facing in opposite directions will always make a beautiful basketball.

Yet somehow this game defied that saying. In fact, it ended up being a rock fight. The start of that game largely mirrored the Wildcats’ previous victory over Minnesota in late February, with the Gophers quickly taking a 16-2 lead in the opening 11 minutes of action.

Now was the time for the Cats to make a comeback. However, it wasn’t a sprint, it was a marathon. At halftime, Minnesota was leading 27-20. They were still leading by six at the 12-minute mark of the second half. It wasn’t until 9:03 am in settlement when Northwestern tied him up on a Nance three pointer. Two minutes later, the Cats had their first lead of the game on a Kopp layup.

Earn safe, right?

Actually no. With 4:20 to go in the second half, Northwestern led 46-39. The Wildcats wouldn’t score another run for the remainder of the game as they watched the Golden Gophers run 15-0 in the final four minutes and come away with a stunning win. The Cats shot a meager 31% from the field in the loss, and with that, their winning streak and season came to a disappointing end.