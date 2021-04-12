Sustainable fashion: things to consider before shopping for sustainable fashion

With the growing tendency to adapt to a more durable and an ethical lifestyle, knowing what to look for when shopping is essential. The marks on the high street have been aused for greenwashing, and fast fashion companies are constantly developing ways to deflect negative attention of their unethical methods. To help you make sustainable purchases, we’ve put together a short list of things to consider before you decide to buy something new.

Company values

When researching your new wardrobe, it is always essential to understand what brand you are buying from.

Many fast fashion brands are putting a mask on sustainable and ethical fashion by making their way through the press making false promises. Other brands just don’t care and use last minute sales to sway the modern consumer into believing their product is scarce.

To assess the values ​​of the company, it is worth considering a few things:

Attention from the press around sustainability.

Evidence of actions taken to become more sustainable.

Recent history with controversies surrounding workers.

Company history

As above, the history of the company is essential to understand in order to gain an overview of sustainable fashion. It is essential to know that if companies can have a lasting image now, not so long ago, perhaps they had a very dark and polluting presence in the world of fashion. Of course, this escapes new brands as they tend not to have much of their history documented by the press, academic articles, or research.

Production

Where and by whom is it made? This question always comes up when buying sustainable fashion. From experience, clothing made in Europe tends to be mostly made in places where the minimum wage is paid and a safe working environment is provided for the workforce. On the other hand, some surveys have shown the opposite, unsurprisingly linked to fast fashion brands.

When browsing the production history, it is imperative to see how transparent a brand is about the factory that produces their clothing.

Price

This point may sound baffling, but the price sets the tone for sustainable fashion. In order for a business to research, manufacture, and then promote its clothing while maintaining a solid margin for its business executives, it usually takes a lot of cutting. For this reason, fast fashion brands can get away with selling a top 5 made under inexpensive conditions where workers are underpaid and working conditions poorly maintained.

Higher prices, although this is not always the case, can mean that the company is reinvesting money in its workers, charities and their production to ensure a sustainable business model that meets the needs of the market. consumer, worker and manager.

Do you need it?

This question should probably be asked before you even consider shopping anywhere. Do you need it? At the moment, COVID-19 has locked people out, which means we don’t spend a lot on going out, which in turn has caused people to spend too much online to compensate. This change has resulted in wasted purchasing, which completely ignores the issue and dissolves the effort required to acquire a product.

So if you answered yes even after sleeping on it, consider buying second hand. Platforms like Depop will likely have it, and if not, take a look at your local charity shop.