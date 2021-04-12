Kid Cudi wore a dress on ‘SNL’ as a tribute to Kurt Cobain





Singer and rapper Kid Cudi, who wore a floral dress designed by the label Off White during a performance on “Saturday Night Live,” confirmed Sunday afternoon that the garment was a tribute to Kurt Cobain. Kid Cudi, 37, real name Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, tweeted that Off White CEO Virgil Abloh created the dress for him with a tribute to Cobain in mind. “Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanna show my love to Kurt [with] a floral print summer dress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank you @virgilabloh ur an f —– genius !! I love you man, we made it !!! Kid Cudi wrote. Im doin a collection w Off White and the dress will be included !! The Chosen One (@KidCudi) April 11, 2021 Kid Cudi’s performance on Saturday fell on the same week as Cobain’s death anniversary at 27. Cobain, songwriter and singer of Nirvana, committed suicide on April 5, 1994. The dress looked like the one Cobain was wearing when he appeared on the cover of “The Face” magazine in 1993, according to People. Related Cudi wore the dress up to her ankles during a performance of her song “Sad people“On her other performance, her song”Tequila Shots, “he wore a cardigan that strikingly resembled the one Cobain wore to Nirvana’s” MTV Unplugged in New York “concert. In addition to his Cobain tributes, Kid Cudi wore a shirt when performing “Tequila Shots” in memory of Chris Farley, the “SNL” cast member who died in 1997. Kurt Cobain was a precious soul. At a time when it was popular to shame things that went against society’s idea of ​​the normal, Kurt embraced them and stood up for them. Kid Cudi paid homage by doing the same. I really LOVE to see it. pic.twitter.com/KD94wQ8ROe Dedicated (@thoughtfulbae) April 11, 2021 In a follow-up tweet, Kid Cudi said he’s working on a collaboration with Abloh’s Off White and that the dress will be included in the collection. Following his Saturday night performance, fans and critics alike hailed Kid Cudi’s tribute to Cobain, sharing the pair side-by-side. “Kurt Cobain was a precious soul. At a time when it was popular to shame things that went against society’s idea of ​​the normal, Kurt embraced them and stood up for them. Kid Cudi paid homage by doing the same. I really LOVE to see it, “one person tweeted. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call National lifeline for suicide prevention at 800-273-8255, send TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos