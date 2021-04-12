James McAvoy Breaks Men’s Style Rule # 1 With Black Tie Blooper





James McAvoy is perhaps most famous for playing a medium in the X Men series but if he could read our minds now, he would probably be embarrassed. The 41-year-old Scottish actor was asked to present the Rising Star Award at the 74th British Academy Film Awards (better known as BAFTA) this weekend and was spotted on the red carpet ahead of the event wearing a slim black suit, patent leather Chelsea boots and a pair of sunglasses from David Beckham’s new eyewear brand – so far that’s normal. But McAvoy reversed all of his good work by adopting a simple but unforgivable male style rule: wear a tie with the top button undone. It’s simple, guys – do the top button or drop the tie. Otherwise, you don’t look professional. However, not everyone took offense at his sartorial sin. His fans were delighted in their praise online, with one of his Instagram followers even remarking that he “looked a bit like Tony Stark” (another wonder character played by Robert Downey Jr, of course). McAvoy’s blooper was contrasted as there were so many well-dressed men at the event. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tom Hiddleston and Richard E. Grant kept things classic in black ties; Daniel Kaluuya looked amazing in an all-white look, and Nick Jonas wore a double-breasted jacket so dapper it deserved an award in itself. It’s only fitting that McAvoy presented the Rising Star Award this year as he was the first recipient of the award in 2006. This year another Briton won the award: 19-year-old actress Bukky Bakray, best known for his lead role in the upcoming 2019 edition. -of-age movie Rocks. Other previous winners of the award include Tom Hardy, Eva Green, John Boyega and Shia LaBeouf. RELATED: Shia LaBeouf Spotted Committing Ultimate Men’s Sportswear Crime McAvoy set to appear in upcoming mystery drama film soon My son next to The crown actress Claire Foy. But the real question is, will it make its top button up? Read more







