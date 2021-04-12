The Braves fall to the Phillies in controversial ways





The Atlanta Braves saw their four-game winning streak end in a controversial 7-6 loss to the Philadelphia phillies. Ronald Acua Jr. was the catalyst for the Braves during their stay at home and that continued on Sunday when he started the game by beating a routine Grounder to stop Didi Gregorius. Statcast tracked Acua at 31.0 fps which is a ridiculous number. Ozzie Albies then made the Phillies pay off with his first homerun of the season to give the Braves a 2-0 lead. Drew Smyly did a quick job on the Phillies in the first, but JT Realmuto greeted him with a brace to lead the second. Realmuto then stole third base and came home on a long sacrifice attempt from Jean Segura who supported Cristian Pache on the center wall of the pitch to take him to 3-1. After a scoreless third, Smyly ran into problems. Rhys Hoskins fought through a nine-pitched batting and drove a solo homer to left center to reduce the lead to 3-2. Smyly then removed Bryce Harper and forced Realmuto to step down before Alec Bohm and Jean Segura recorded back-to-back singles. That would bring Gregorius to the plate and he stayed on a suspended 1-2 break ball and drove him right for a three-run homerun to put Philadelphia ahead 5-3. Atlanta recovered a point in the fourth when Cristian Pache clocked a 1-for-21 streak with an opposing brace. Pache moved up to third on a bunt from Smyly, then scored on a fly sacrificed by Acua. Smyly had a perfect fifth, then Freddie Freeman struck again, pitching his fourth homer of the season and third in the series to tie the game. Smyly would give way to Nate Jones in sixth. He would come out after allowing five hits, five runs including two homers in five innings. He took out three and didn’t walk anybody. Jones’ exit did not get off to a good start as Harper lined up a solo homerun down center-left to put the Phillies back 6-5 ahead. He would recover and put out the next three batters to complete the inning. The Phillies would look to their sixth place enclosure as Moore was replaced by Connor Brogdon. Moore allowed nine hits and five runs to go with five strikeouts in his five innings of work. Josh Tomlin threw a scoreless seventh, then Acua tied the game with another long solo homer to cross Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod. Controversy erupted in the ninth as Will Smith took over on the mound for Atlanta and gave Alec Bohm a brace. Bohm then moved up to third place on a Jean Segura pitch. Gregorius then lifted a fly to Marcell Ozuna in shallow left field. Bohm scored and was deemed safe at the plate. Despite the rebound showing that Bohm never touched plate, play was held and the Phillies took a 7-6 lead. Alec Bohm is judged safe live despite his foot not appearing to actually touch the plate … play has been reviewed and confirmed to give the Phillies a 7-6 lead in the 9th inning pic.twitter.com/ySTQts8Dmb Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) April 12, 2021 Hector Neris seated the Braves in order in the ninth to break Atlantas’ four-game winning streak. Acua went 3-for-4 to plate with his fourth homer of the season. Swanson finished the game with two hits while Freeman extended back-to-back games with a three-straight home run. The Braves drop to 4-5 on the season. They will continue their homestand on Monday when they start a four-game streak against the Miami Marlins.







