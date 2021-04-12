10 anime where characters dress to impress

The animation world is filled with characters wearing the same outfit over and over again. And with school uniforms and superhero costumes, the anime is following this trend as well. That said, there are a lot of anime that go against this trend and have characters appear in all kinds of glamorous and chic outfits.

Sometimes the whole cast likes to dress up; other times it’s just a handful of characters who tend to dress up. There are even times when the characters are literally the costumes.

ten Cardcaptor Sakura: Tomoyo always has a new costume for Sakura

Unlike most magical girls, Sakura sidesteps the tradition of magically obtaining an outfit with her powers, but that doesn’t mean she does without costumes. Her cousin and best friend Tomoyo is a talented designer and makes several costumes for her that she wears during the Clow Card Capture, events Tomoyo is also quick to film.

The two outfits fans tend to pair it with are a pink outfit with wings and a maid themed catgirl costume. The anime adaptation even had its own segment where costume design is explained in detail, and there are also a few instances where other characters can dress up, such as when they visit Hong Kong.

9 Fashion Lala: Cinderella fights terrorists with the power of fashion

This OVA, which later inspired the Fantasy Lala series, combines the magical girl genre with an 80s Cinderella story, in which a girl named Miho lives as a shopping girl for her aunt and cousins. When her aunt destroys a dress she made for her cousin for an upcoming dance competition, two fairies take pity on Miho and let her steal the show with a performance where she magically appears in all the dresses she had on. designed, while stopping a terrorist attack.

Like most magical girls back then had a career theme, like Creamy mami to be an idol singer or Magic Emi being a magician, Fashion Lala originally seemed destined to be a fashion designer or magical-themed model girl.

8 Wedding Peach: Love Angels even get magical jewelry

The Love Angels not only get magical girlish costumes, but they also get lavish wedding costumes that they have to transform before powering up. It has been theorized that this is in part a tribute to a Japanese tradition of bride and groom changing outfits at their reception, often for a more casual look.

On top of that, the magical items the girls were to find, the Saint Something Four, mostly took the form of jewelry, such as a ruby ​​ring, tiara, necklace, and pair of earrings. girls, bridal fashion shows, concerts and the OVA opening even gave each girl a different seasonal outfit.

7 Flower Angel: Lunlun’s superpower gets new clothes

Lunlun, also known as the angel, tasked with finding the flower of the seven colors and she has a magic pin that gives her all kinds of different clothes.

Lunlun is a bit of a tomboy, in fact, she was shown dressed in boy’s clothes, so even though she does manage to appear in the expected ruffle dresses and princess dresses, she also gets outfits like a sailor uniform. or a knight’s armor. One of her outfits even comes with a parachute.

6 Creamy Mami: A magical pop star needs a lavish wardrobe

Yuu transforms into the magical pop idol, Creamy Mami, so she naturally needs new outfits during performances. When her transformation is seen on screen, she usually goes in her iconic yellow suit, which suggests it’s her default outfit. Later episodes show that she can morph into other outfits, however.

On top of that, her rival Megumi is also seen wearing a variety of trendy outfits herself. Being an idol as well, she probably has access to it from the studio, rather than through any magic like Yuu. She seems to be interested in fashion, once mocking Creamy Mami for not being able to remove a certain outfit, only to realize that she is already wearing the same thing.

5 Prétear: This series includes portable Bishonen

This anime has found a way to literally combine two popular themes in the shojo anime: bishonen and fashion. The heroine, Himeno, is a magical girl who can transform into the titular Pretear by merging with the Seven Leafe Knights, who can each transform into a new costume for her. From her Sailor Mercury-inspired wind costume to her Gatchaman-inspired fire costume, she wears many diverse designs.

Eventually, she even manages a transformation on her own: the Legendary White Pretear, where she looks like a fairy princess, with a tiara.

4 Super Gals: this series is about Kogal fashion

This whole animated series revolves around the Japanese “kogal” or “gal” subculture. The main character, Ran Kotobuki, comes from a police family, but would rather live the girlish lifestyle instead of following family traditions.

When not wearing their school uniforms, Ran and her friends are known for their fashionable clothes, like wedge shoes and chic hats. Some practically become character icons, like Ran’s red jacket. Even the girls’ school uniforms are diverse, each of them wearing different colored sweaters.

3 The rose of Versailles: the pageantry of the French court meets the anime

The ancient regime in French history was known for its frivolity and decadence, especially the beautiful clothes people wore and the pageantry of the French court, as it ultimately brought about the French Revolution. Naturally, an anime set up during this time would give its characters lavish costumes to wear.

Marie Antoinette’s costumes are particularly fanciful, with jewelry and ermine. Granted, sometimes the costumes in this series aren’t exactly historically accurate, giving them modern touches, like flared pants or backless dresses, or attempts to make the costumes more of a storybook appearance, like puffed sleeves or ruffled collars, which were more of the Victorian era.

2 One Piece: characters have a lot of chances to dress

While Straw Hat Pirates, being pirates, aren’t meant to dress perfectly, they tend to change their outfits with every story arc. Some of them, like Nami, are best known for changing up their outfits a bit and amassing a large collection of clothes.

The series also gives the characters plenty of dressing up opportunities, weddings, trips to the casino, and even extra material, like the “Wake Up” opening.

1 Ouran High School Host Club: The cast (except Haruhi) are too rich to wear the same thing twice

Haruhi Fujioka is a scholarship student who accidentally breaks an expensive vase for the family version of her school’s host club, she finds herself joining and becoming involved in their shenanigans. And as part of their job, hosts often change costumes to suit the ever-changing themes of the club.

Not only do the characters wear various costumes when they cosplay, even the characters’ casual clothes are rarely worn for more than one episode. It helps that most of the characters except Haruhi are incredibly wealthy.

