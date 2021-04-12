After 157 years in business, Willard’s Fur and Fashion in Marshalltown is closing





There is a store in Marshalltown that was open during the Civil War. It was continuously operated by the same family in the same location until last month. At the corner of North First and West Main in Marshalltown, Jonathan Hull is the fifth generation owner and operator of Willard’s Furs and Fashion. “It was my great-great-grandfather Hiram Willard who founded the company,” said Hull. Hiram opened the store in 1864. “He heard about Marshalltown around that time because it was a railroad hub,” Hull said. A fast growing border town and Hiram’s tannery flourished, as furriers from all over the world quickly got to know the place. There were monkey, jaguar and leopard skins to name a few. “They would have railroad cars full of skins,” Hull said. “He was a very honest and trustworthy person in this profession,” said Hull. Business took a huge turn around 1910 when Jonathan’s grandfather, Willard Hull, got involved. “It expanded into making clothing, fur dresses and rugs,” Hull said. They weren’t just trendy at the time, they were very functional. “Back then, they didn’t have goose down and fiber,” Hull said. After World War II, Willard produced hundreds of thousands of mink every year. That’s millions of dollars in today’s money. “It is still today one of the most durable and strongest furs you can get,” Hull said. But due to social pressures and some natural disasters, the fur trade has lost its sustainability. Marshalltown has been hit by a three-headed monster in recent years: the tornadoes of 2018, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2020 derecho. So when it came to Willard, Hull decided to hang him up. After 157 years in business, Willard’s Furs and Fashions in Marshalltown is bankrupt. The old Willard building has been sold. The new owners are renovating it but have yet to say what they will do with it.

