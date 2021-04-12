Maluma collaborates with Balmain on the fashion line – WWD

What started out as a personalized, coded touring wardrobe for shows that have since been postponed has grown into a partnership in its own right. Balmain and Maluma unveiled a limited-edition ready-to-wear and sneakers collaboration, available today, inspired by “Miami Vice”, the Latin superstar’s love for “upbeat” fashion choices and Olivier Rousteing’s passion for music.

“For me, fashion could never exist without music,” said Rousteing. “So he was just the perfect match.”

During a Zoom call from his Paris office, dressed in a hoodie and baseball cap, Rousteing explained that Maluma’s music has long been one of his go-tos for dancing. They met four years ago during Paris Fashion Week, and finally worked together for the first time last summer, on Maluma’s look for the MTV VMAs.

“From there, we just exchanged texts and we were like, ‘Why don’t we work together? Because your aesthetic and your vision of music can really combine with my fashion world, ”said Rousteing.

As part of the collaboration, Rousteing has set up a playlist available on Apple Music. Throughout the design process, which involved many WhatsApp messages between the singer and the creator as well as fabric samples sent between the French workshop and Colombia, where Maluma was part of the pandemic, Rousteing of course listened to a lot. from “Papi Juancho,” Maluma’s latest album; a favorite being “Hawaii,” starring The Weeknd.

“Working with Olivier and the entire Balmain team has been an incredible creative journey for me,” Maluma told WWD in an email. “It was one of my goals to work with a respected fashion house on a collection, but this trip was more exciting because Olivier pushed me to create with him, and that process was like making music – linking the points to create energy for the Fans. The colors and styles of this collaboration were influenced by my fifth album “Papi Juancho”, which had an avant-garde style influenced by the “Miami Vice” vibe. The colors and the comfort when I made this album during the pandemic was extremely important to me because I couldn’t be on tour at the time to perform my songs, but I wanted the colors to give them great energy.

Rousteing said he was interested in working on something that would initially appear outside of Balmain’s luxury French jurisdiction.

“I know that sometimes in the typical world of fashion, when we say French or luxury, we sometimes have the impression of wanting to bring music to this kind of French house which dates from 1945? And, I think the reason why I did this is because deep down the house is so French, and therefore from 1945, it is such an important moment for me to be at Balmain. as a witness at the time, ”he said. “Maluma, more than him being an amazing singer, I think he brings a lot to the fashion community with his joy and happiness and the fact that he always plays his style in different types of houses around the world, mixing different cultures as well. So I think for Balmain, which is a French brand from Paris, I think the collaboration with Maluma obviously gives Balmain and pushes the aesthetic more internationally.

Despite having only visited Miami about twice in his life, Rousteing grew up “obsessed” with the oversized couture of “Miami Vice” and the glamor of the city in the 1980s. The collection is laid back, with t- printed shirts in bright neon colors, a hoodie, a track jacket, a pair of sneakers, a striped blazer with matching drawstring bottom and a black and white striped shirt and a cropped set.

“I obviously love the black and white stripes because it reminds me of that ‘Miami Vice’ feeling. And striped t-shirts and shorts are obviously what I wear all summer, ”he said.

Rousteing said he was drawn to Maluma playing with fashion, which is more often found among female collaborators than among men.

“Maluma is one of the few men I’ve worked with who when you talk about bright colors he would never say ‘no’ because he loves it because it’s part of his aesthetic and it’s something really nice for a designer, ”he mentioned.

He’s open to more collaborations down the line and sees them as ways to modernize Balmain, which he says has been part of his mission since his debut at home ten years ago.

“As a child, I didn’t know Balmain’s name. So I want my 10 year old cousin to grow up thinking that Balmain is one of the biggest French houses. Through music, I can introduce the new generation to the name of Balmain, ”said Rousteing. “So I think it’s really important because the music has such an incredible demographic, crowd and strong community, that it’s the key to the success of many fashion houses in carrying the name to different generations and not only be close to avenue Montaigne. “

More from WWD:

Latinx music has a new take on Lent fashion

Maluma dashes into design with Latin Billboard Awards looks

Olivier Rousteing and Porsche collaborate

“ Don’t buy a bomb, ” warns Vivienne Westwood on her 80th birthday