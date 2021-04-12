How the next generation of fashion resale is shaping up





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. In the past six months, online second-hand platforms Thredup, Poshmark and StockX have filed megawatt IPOs, reaching $ 1.3 billion, $ 3.8 billion and $ 7.5 billion, respectively. . A growing tide of startups want to join in on the action, using white label technology, digital passports, and a combination of rental and resale to differentiate themselves. The difficult task is to decipher the offers that will remain. The online resale market is highly fragmented and dynamic, with new players entering seeking growth based on changing consumer trends, and established players raising additional funds through external investments or introductions. on the stock market, notes Sarah Willersdorf, global head of luxury at Boston Consulting Group. The winners and losers will emerge over the next three to five years, during which time the second-hand sector, currently valued at $ 30-40 billion globally, is expected to grow 15-20%. Luxury brands shouldn’t stay away, says Willersdorf. Brands should explore options such as second-hand selling themselves, developing their own resale platforms, setting up buy-back programs, and partnering with existing resale platforms to leverage outside expertise, she said. Research from the Boston Consulting Groups suggests that 62% of consumers would buy more from fashion brands that partner with second-hand players. The bottom line for brands is that the used market is here to stay, says Willersdorf. Fashion CEOs would prefer to participate with some control over the representation of their brands, says Sarah Smith, a partner at Bain Capital Ventures, who has invested in the resale startup Archive. What’s most surprising to many is that reselling can build brand loyalty even more, rather than cannibalizing sales. Why haven’t more luxury brands invested in resale? Andy Ruben, CEO of the white-label resale platform Trove, which enables resale of sustainability-conscious brands including Patagonia and Eileen Fisher, says it comes down to perceived risk, which is rapidly diminishing. Luxury brands are good at strategy, but they don’t want to be the first. Right now they are watching and learning. Over the next couple of years, see a luxury player get it right. The rise of resale integrated into the brand Integration is an option. Keeping second-hand platforms, brands and retailers in silos resulted in inefficiencies on all sides, says Stephanie Crespin, founder and CEO of Reflaunt, one of the many startups that are blank labeling their resale technology. The scalable capabilities of Reflaunts include serving resale ads in up to 24 global markets to promote quick sales, offering customers store credit instead of cash, and digitizing physical purchases for brands. luxury goods that have been slower to adopt e-commerce through in-store resale. deposit program. She is part of LVMHs La Maison des Startups and her clients include Balenciaga and Cos.

