The Florence Junior League prepares for the 4th annual “ Little Black Dress ” initiative





FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Junior League is preparing to launch its 4th annual Little Black Dress initiative and is looking for your support. The initiative is a poverty awareness campaign where participants pledge to wear the same black dress for women and the same black dress for men for five consecutive days, from April 19 to 23, 2021, to raise awareness of how poverty limits peoples’ resources, confidence and opportunities. . “Not everyone can afford a black dress. Some of us don’t make that much money, especially since Covid-19, ”said Nicole Dixon, Director and President. “If I can wear the same black dress to work, to my kid’s event, or to an interview, you make it work. You just have to put on a different cardigan or denim coat and go a day and go, ”Dixon continued. Follow #JLFdoesLBDI and support our work in the community by donating to help fight poverty. For every $ 10 donation, we will provide you with a mask and an LBD button.http://juniorleagueofflorence.eventbrite.com/. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Nicole Dixon at [email protected] or 843-687-5095. The organization collects funds and requests the following donations and donates them to a shelter of their choice. Nicole Echols, vice-president of the Florence Junior League, says the organization is kicking off the week with an event to which all community members are invited. “We would love everyone to go to social media like the Junior League of Florence, follow us, check out our page, you can also go to our website and on April 18th we will bring everyone here, wear your black dress and just to start the week. The whole community is welcome. You will get a pin and a mask, ”Echols said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos