Nykaa Fashion acquires Pipa Bella





Nykaa Fashion, a multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform, announced Monday that it has acquired online jewelry brand Pipa Bella. With Pipa Bella, Nykaa Fashion aims to expand its jewelry category to offer jewelry and fashion accessories, according to a statement. The company, however, has not disclosed financial details of the transaction. Pipa Bella will continue to offer its services on its own website and will also extend this functionality as a mainstream brand in the Nykaa Fashion portfolio, he added. Pipa Bella’s jewelry line includes over 1,500 styles and the brand targets urban women aged 22 to 35. “We have seen a growing trend of personalized and high-end minimalist fashion accessories in the Indian market. At Nykaa Fashion, we are striving to bring the best quality and variety of these products to meet the demand of the public, ”Adwaita Nayar, CEO of Nykaa Fashion and Founding Team Member at Nykaa, said. She added that Pipa Bella reflects Nykaa’s vision to always represent good quality, well-organized designs at affordable prices.

“Our goal is to extend the brand’s iconic design to a much larger landscape by becoming a full-line accessories brand. We believe there is a strong opportunity to provide high-end fashion jewelry with contemporary design and functionality at the heart of the customer experience, ”Nayar says. Pipa Bella founder Shuchi Pandya said Pipa Bella has always been a customer-centric brand, focusing on high-end design at reasonable prices. “She has found strong synergies with Nykaa Fashion’s positioning in the e-commerce fashion landscape and its way of engaging with its vast network of clients across the country. This association will allow Pipa Bella to reach a clientele wider and take advantage of the massive number of users visiting Nykaa Fashion each month, ”she added. Nykaa Fashion previously strengthened its product portfolio by acquiring the Twenty Dresses brand.

