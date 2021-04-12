Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 BAFTA Awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards is unique among the mainstays of the awards season. The celebration of the best of British film and television has an ever-changing dress code (this weekend called for sustainable dressing) and a celebrity-filled guest list where movie stars mingle with master theaters. Stars were broadcast live from all over the world, but many also traveled to the Royal Albert Hall to participate in the event from a social distance. No matter where the participants were on the map, they managed to have fun in style, breaking with their red carpet routines and dazzling the audience at home.

Powerful couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas returned to the red carpet with flair, allowing Chopra Jonas to release two pieces from Roland van Der Kemps’s ethically designed fall / winter 2020 couture collection. Her intricate jacket and pleated skirt were dazzling. Add to that the fact that both were made from archival van Der Kemps from recycled items, and you had a lasting look that delivered the drama.

Familiar names like Chopra Jonas and a Rene Zellweger Priv-clad Armani gave the night its fashion seriousness, but many of BAFTA’s best style moments belonged to emerging talent who embraced British eccentricity. Singer-songwriter Celeste upped the cool quotient of nights by arriving in a personalized room by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu. A twist on an existing look from the Findikoglus Spring / Summer 2020 collection, the emerald green fringed dresses, built-in gloves, and vine embellishments were a welcome break from the standard awards season dresses. Likewise, the Louis Vuitton neon halter dress with strategic cutouts worn by County lines Star Ashley Madekwe felt like a refreshing break from the norm.

The male stars were just as adventurous. A Versace-clad Leslie Odom Jr. continued his streak of memorable costume wins. Yet when it comes to menswear moments, no one could match the cuteness of the 7-year-old. Threatening stage thief Alan Kim, who loved a bespoke Thom Browne kid’s costume that was downright adorable.