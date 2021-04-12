Utah tennis upsets Arizona in final conference game – The Daily Utah Chronicle





Utah female and University of Utah junior tennis player Lindsay Hung plays against New Mexico State University in an NCAA double meet at the Jon M. Huntsman Tennis Center on February 4 2021 (Photo by Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah men’s tennis team rocked Arizona in an exciting way on Sunday, April 11. The game ended 4-3 as the Utes finished their conference schedule in style. Men’s tennis While the Utes would eventually win the day, the game against Arizona didn’t start off badly for the Utes. They lost a double hard point fought as pairs of Francisco Bastias and Slava Shainyan on court one and Geronimo Busleiman and Mathias Gavelin on court three, lost 7-5. Luis Flores and Franco Capalbo on the court, two were in the middle of a tiebreaker when the double run was decided. However, the Utes were able to turn things around in the simple part of the game. Gavelin did a quick job on his opponent, winning in straight sets. Shainyan also followed suit, winning their match in straight sets. Capalbo was next to finish and he won his match in straight sets, but had to fight for a second set to earn the point. Busleiman and Bruno Krenn both lost, placing the game’s score at 3-3. Bastias excelled in this position and convincingly won his third set to give the Utes the victory. Before Sunday, the Utes faced Arizona State on Friday, April 9. They lost 4-2 in a very late game. The Utes started the day well against Arizona State by winning the doubles portion of the game thanks to strong performances from Shainyan and Bastias on court one, as well as Gavelin and Busleiman on court three. The only other point the Utes managed to win in this game was a spirited performance from Franco Capalbo. His performance against Arizona State’s No.1 player was nothing short of inspirational. Bastias also played hard, but didn’t have a chance to finish his game as the Sun Devils had earned the required number of points for the victory. Women’s tennis The Utah Utes women’s tennis team faced the same opponents as the men’s team this week, but did not win a game against opponents Arizona. The Utes opened the week against Arizona State on Friday, April 9, and lost that game 4-0. The day started badly for the Utes who lost decisively in the doubles section, only managing to win a few games. It was more or less the same in the singles section for games that were ending. Madeline Lamoreaux and Anya Lamoreaux the two fell in straight sets. Anastasia goncharova and Olivia mikkelson have also missed in their matches. Emily Dush and Lindsay hung both seemed to have chances of winning, but their matches ended early. Utah then rearmed on Saturday April 10 to face Arizona. They lost this game 4-2. The Utes played very well in the doubles game as the Lamoreaux sisters won their game 6-4. Hung and Madison Tattini also got the point with a 6-4 victory. However, the single game did not go as well as the double game. The bright spot in the match was a dominant victory for Goncharova in straight sets. None of the other Utes players could make it and all of them lost in straight sets. following The women’s team has one more game before the start of the Pac-12 Championships. They will travel to Boulder to face Colorado on Friday, April 16. The men’s tennis team is hosting two non-conference matches this week to help them prepare for their own championship competition. The Utes will host San Francisco in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 15. Then, on Saturday, April 17, they will play the state’s rival BYU in Provo in what should be an exciting game. All these matches are available for streaming on utahutes.com via Utah Tennis Streaming. [email protected] @ frankad68162488







