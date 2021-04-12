Asian fashion community disappointed but resolute against industry racism

Last week, Michel Gaubert, a well-known French DJ with a 30-year career producing runway sounds for luxury brands such as Chanel, Dior and Valentino, posted a video on his Instagram of himself and of seven other guests wearing paper masks with slanted eyes, chanting the words Wuhan girl, wahoo! The reaction online has been swift to the occasional post-prandial racism displayed and he has since posted two different apology statements on social media. This latest affront to the Asian fashion community has left many of its high-profile members struggling to contextualize the imagery with the man they thought they knew. More than anger, it was an overwhelming disappointment and sadness that I felt. It’s an industry I’m proud to be a part of, proud to have taken up space, influencer Susie Lau wrote on Instagram, This person in question is someone I respect and interviewed, someone deeply connected to the most powerful houses in the world.

Bryanboy, the top influencer, who regularly associates with luxury brands and is Filipino, model Chu Wong, and industry watchdog, Diet Prada, whose co-founder, Tony Liu, is of Asian descent, also expressed disbelief at what is essentially considered an Asian version of blackface at a time when the United States is experiencing a rise in violence against Asians.

Nepal-born designer Prabal Gurung is an American citizen who has won numerous awards, including the CFDA Swarovski Award for Womenswear, from a celebrity clientele that includes Michelle Obama. In a March 31 conversation with Vanessa Friedman of the NY Times, he described how an investment opportunity collapsed when the man with the money questioned Gurungs’ Americanity. I have been in the United States for twenty years, I make 90% of my collection in New York, I am actively involved in social causes, I contribute to my taxes. It is still not enough.

Gurung described how previous generations of immigrants pursuing their American Dreams were brainwashed into an anti-darkness regime that the new generation rejects. Unlike many of his peers who fled the city, he remained in New York City throughout the pandemic, aware that something powerful was happening with the BLM protests. I could be part of a revolution, he said. Last month, along with fellow designers Philip Lim and Dao-Yi Chow from public school, Gurung formed a coalition to organize the Black and Asian Solidarity March that brought together Black, Latin, Asian, White and LGBTQ communities. in unexpected numbers. He recognizes that real change will only happen when all marginalized groups join with white allies in amplifying the voices of the unknown.

By 2025, according to Vogue Company, Asias’ share of the luxury market will reach 54% of the world market, against a drop of 22% for Europe and 24% for the Americas. Gurung noted that global luxury brands, and in particular powerful European conglomerates, have been slow to take a stand against Asian hate crimes and are lazy to understand the nuances between Asian countries, although they are thirsty for this pot of ‘gold.

According to LA Times, 48 of the 477 CFDA members identify as Asian. Feeling both incredibly supported by the industry and, at the same time, symbolized is reality for someone like Gurung who is part of a wave of successful Asian designers within contemporary American fashion. But there is never a wave of white designers, he pointed out to Friedman, before denouncing the industry’s blind spots: implicit bias, things we consider chic, where do they come from? It is a very Eurocentric vision.

Gurung said he refuses to cancel people and welcomes the opportunity for difficult conversations that can then lead to solutions. We know how powerful our industry is, he said. Twice a year, in 10 minutes, we can change the narrative.

But in the wake of Gauberts’ blunder, one of those conversations was started on Instagram by Susie Lau. And the questions she asked probably won’t be answered in 10 minutes or through catwalk presentations alone. You don’t know what people REALLY think, Lau wrote. They smile. They say they like what you do. Do they REALLY see you. Or am I, along with the many Asians who work in this industry, just another slant-eyed, virgin, interchangeable, disposable, insignificant face. Like these masks.

Photo Susie Lau by Susie Bubble, Wikimedia Commons

Fashion editor Jackie Mallon is also an educator and author of Silk for the Feed Dogs, a novel set in the international fashion industry.