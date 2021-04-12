The story of Whispering Smith, Manchester’s ‘best kept fashion secret’

Boohoo is perhaps the retail giant that comes to mind when considering the thriving Manchesters fashion scene.

However, fewer people will be aware of the city’s best-kept fashion secret, Whispering Smith – a company that claims to be the UK’s largest designer, importer, wholesaler and distributor of clothing for department stores and retailers. online retailers – and with showrooms around the world, including London, New York, Düsseldorf and Madrid.

And the two fast-fashion companies have more in common than their base in their Northwestern town.

Like Boohoo co-founder Mahmud Kamani, who was the son of a market trader, Whispering Smith – who is a supplier to his city counterpart as well as other industry giants – has his own story. of wealth.

The company was founded in Manchester in the 1960s, when President Lal Kumar began importing clothing from the Far East.

Over 50 years later, the family business is now run from its 500,000 square foot Great Ducie Street HQ by a group of directors, including Lals’ grandson Rohil. It has a portfolio of fashion brands and is a leading manufacturer of white label clothing for international giants such as Boohoo, ASOS and Footasylum, and independent retailers around the world.





Rohil told BusinessLive: It was really a rags-to-riches story. My grandfather started the business in 1967 when he was selling leggings in market stores across the country.

My dad’s salon at the time was just the reserve, it was pretty old school in that sense – like a cash and carry business.

And it just grew from there. We needed a warehouse, so we got a warehouse and then a bigger warehouse.

Then when my dad joined in the 1990s he accelerated much of the progress of the business and in about a year we were making about $ 80 million in sales.

So it was really a crazy, crazy acceleration.

The Whispering Smith portfolio, which posted annual sales of $ 55.4 million last month, includes brands such as Brave Soul, Good for Nothing and Night Addict.

The latter of these, Rohil’s brainchild, also has an impressive history of its own – and had grown into a successful business in its own right just two years after graduating from the London College of Fashion.

Rohil started the Night Addict streetwear business with an investment of just 2,000 in 2018 – and it now generates over 6.5 million sales per year.

He explained: At the time, I was working on our house brand Brave Soul, and I just had this idea for another brand, a streetwear brand, something very different from what we were doing.

Despite the fact that we were producing such high quantities, a huge part of this clothing was just commercial clothing that we provided.

So I designed a capsule with this investment of 2000, which has just been spent on samples.

We used existing suppliers that we already had and put the whole range together. It was really very simple.

There was an Asos reunion with Brave Soul, and the buyer was leaving and I literally dug my head in and said, ‘May I have five minutes’.

So I showed the range to the buyer, and the rest is history. That was it, she bought the collection. It was the second best-selling brand at launch on the site, which was huge for me and gave me the confidence to keep going.

Since then, we have grown stronger and stronger.

Rohil said he didn’t expect Night Addict to do so well, so quickly.

He said: I was very focused just on the design, and I just thought the rest would follow.

You know, we are very lucky with how it all turned out.

He said the reason the brand – and the Whispering Smith portfolio as a whole – had accelerated even faster over the past year was the timing of the coronavirus pandemic.

Similar to Boohoo, it took advantage of a shift to people sitting at home, shopping for clothes online – but the pandemic has not been without its challenges, especially at the start.

Covid has kind of really helped us, but it was a very difficult time at the start.

We had a lot of canceled orders from all of our retailers and it was a very uncertain time for all of us having pretty tough conversations with buyers, who were having budget cuts.





At one point, I was even told that we may have to ditch the brand altogether with Asos.

So it was really difficult. And literally, about three weeks after that conversation, everything changed. Consumer behavior changed, people got used to the idea of ​​being at home, and we still had our stock coming in, because by then it was too late for us to cancel.

In mid-April, online sales rose sharply and continued for a few months.

Night Addict is mostly made of oversized tracksuits and t-shirts, and people were just sitting at home, wanting to wear comfortable clothes.

And that, combined with the amazing weather we had in the UK, was a bit of a marriage and it really helped us accelerate the growth.

As to whether such incredible success will continue with physical retail reopening this week, Rohil said he’s a bit on the fence.

On the one hand, it was great for us with how consumer behavior has changed, but at the same time, I just hope the UK, Europe and the world can start shopping again in the high street and just have more of a physical experience when they go out.

Latest news on the lockdown roadmap

It’s difficult. I don’t know if the internet will continue to grow at the rate of Covid. I think there will be a little boost from people who just want to go out and shop. It is really difficult.

So with a presence in a long list of illustrious cities famous for their fashion scenes, why Manchester for Whispering Smith?

This is where my grandfather decided to come and it was then, and still is, the center of the UK rag trade.

It’s interesting when you look at some of the biggest e-commerce giants and how they’re just coming out of Manchester, it could go back to when we had factories here all in the north. I guess it’s just an evolution of that.

We are 100% committed to Manchester. This has been the center of our success and we absolutely love it.

There has been a huge increase in recent years in fast fashion brands adopting greener and more sustainable materials in their supply chains and stores – and Rohil said Whispering Smith was no different.

Obviously, sustainability is a huge buzzword by the minute. Within all of our e-merchants, and all of the buyers we speak with, this is something that is a constant topic. I think it’s amazing and really positive.





I remember at university we studied Stella McCartney and how she advocated green fashion. At the time, I even thought God, this will only be possible for high-end luxury brands.

Back in the day, not having an end-of-end-product cycle meant spending more on those changes within the product cycle.

But, as usual, the world has caught up and we find it much easier to source organic cottons, recycled polyester, and all of our suppliers take great care in their supply chain.

Rohil said the company uses 50 percent recycled poly bags and that by the third quarter of 2022 that figure will be 100 percent.

He said: On top of that, we are in the process of launching broadcast lines for our brands, which will be sourced with low emissions in mind, using recycled and organic fabrics. We’re doing everything we can and I think it’s really amazing.

This month, Whispering Smith also reported a big increase in its Made to Order service – designed to help ambitious fashion designers and startup brands get started.

Demand for its design, production and distribution services has grown by more than 1,600% over the past year, fueled by Generation Z’s shift to self-employment in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

In the past six months alone, Whispering Smith has worked with over 110 startup brands, as well as established brands looking to adapt to the new retail landscape after Covid and Brexit.