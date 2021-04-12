Hanover city center is now home to Amelia Symone

The coat racks along the walls are filled with luxury.

Black, white, gold and other finished dresses were once abstract ideas until designer Symone Gaither, 28, made them real.

Gaither moved from Baltimore to Hanover just as she was starting high school. Her mother taught her to sew when she was in a dance group in Baltimore where her mother helped her make the costumes.

It was a class at South Western High School, however, that sparked his passion.

I was obsessed with it. I was obsessed with the idea of ​​making my own clothes. I was obsessed with seeing something of a design or sketch come to life, Gaither said.

She graduated from South Western in 2010 and went to the Art Institute of Philadelphia to pursue fashion design. Gaither said she would make clothes for herself and her friends for the evenings.

Making ball gowns was how her business started, gaining customers in Philadelphia, Hanover and Baltimore.

She mainly worked in a second bedroom to fill orders, but the pandemic set in and many balls were canceled.

Here are the brides

People were still getting married during the pandemic through innovative small marriages. Once she started getting wedding dress modification requests, everything seemed to click.

Gaither said she didn’t know why she had never thought about wearing bridal clothes before. In high school, she refurbished her mother’s wedding dress to make it her own ball gown.

She took a leap of faith and decided to return to Hanover to open Amelia Symone, a bridal and evening clothing store, in December 2020. Amelia is Symone’s middle name, which she shares with her mother. It was passed down from her great-grandmother, Melia.

She makes all of her items in-house in the storefront on the 100 block of Baltimore Street. It is one of the very few black-owned businesses to have resided in downtown Hanover, according to Justine Trecksess, Managing Director of Main Street Hanover.

Gaither discusses outfit concepts with his clients and purchases the fabrics and materials to achieve the design. She loves getting the supplies needed for a client’s vision, but this experience is second to one of her favorite parts of the process.

When they first look at each other in the mirror when they wear this dress, that’s the part I live for… it’s the ‘yes’ moment, she says.

Gaither is a solo show for now, delivering a luxury lifestyle to its clients in a process that typically takes at least five to six months for each individual.

But this has not always been the case.

The pandemic has pushed Taneisha Cotton-Perez’s wedding in Cancun back for at least two years, so she decided not to wait. In about 50 days, she had to plan an intimate ceremony in Delaware (she is from Philadelphia) and she wanted a custom white jumpsuit to get married.

She was referred to Gaither and was immediately impressed with her professionalism and willingness to hire her as a client on such short notice.

Cotton-Perez contacted Gaither in January and his wedding took place in February.

She made the several hour trip for fittings and on one occasion Gaither went to see her and even brought her flowers.

By the third fitting, the jumpsuit was ready for the wedding with just under two weeks to spare.

When I walked out of the locker room I cried … she really brought my vision to life, Cotton-Perez said.

As a young designer, Gaither said she often comes across seasoned designers who might attract more potential clients because of their background. And with social media, there are a lot of options to choose from.

Anyone can say ‘no’, but you have to keep going, she said.

Gaither uses rejection as fuel to persevere, knowing that she is still a student and that she is receptive to coaching. Her 1 year old son also motivated her so that she could create a better life for him.

There are eight brides Gaither is making dresses so far in 2021, and she has already started having brides for 2022. Gaither accepts requests through her email address: [email protected]

Finally, she would like to have a few more hands to help her and keep inventory in the store for customers to choose from.

She is thrilled to be closer to her family and looks forward to impromptu visits from her as she continues to establish her store and grow her clientele.

