From Suits to T-Shirts: Menswear Stores Face Troubled Times As Pandemic Shifts Trends

This is the time of year when you see new students and graduates starting jobs dressed in new suits for a fresh start in April.

But with more people working remotely from their homes due to the pandemic and recent trends leaning towards casual office wear, sales of suits have been slashed.

In order to survive, many clothing companies are testing new business models to attract more customers.

The men’s clothing section of the Meitetsu department store in Nagoya, for example, which sells suits from 14 brands, is struggling. Usually the section sees an increase in demand in the spring from students and workers joining universities or new businesses. But with the pandemic, it was forced to temporarily close or shorten hours of operation in the spring of last year.

“Since the spread of the coronavirus, it has been very difficult for us,” said a department store employee in charge.

This year, sales have recovered, but not to pre-pandemic levels two years ago.

The pandemic has also caused a change in customer demand.

Due to the increase in telecommuting, people have switched to more casual work clothes. As a result, the men’s clothing section began to focus on jackets and pants made of comfortable, stretchy materials.

Even with new product lines, the men’s clothing industry as a whole is struggling. Big companies, including Aoyama Trading Co., well known for its Aoyama Tailor outlets, Aoki Holdings Inc. and Haruyama Holdings, all expect full year revenue and profit to fall through March.

After seeing its business decline due to the coronavirus, Aoyama Trading solicited workers for a voluntary retirement program from December to February, prompting around 600 workers to accept the offer.

The company had planned to close 85 unprofitable outlets between the three years and the end of fiscal 2021, but it has extended the target to around 160 stores, representing around 20% of outlets.

“While we expected sales to decline due to the retirement of baby boomers as well as a decrease in the number of people wearing suits, the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the trend,” an employee said from Aoyama.

As people have fewer opportunities to wear costumes due to a decrease in business travel and life events such as weddings and funerals, there is less chance that the costumes will wear out. which explains the drop in sales, the employee said.

It’s not just Japan, however. In July last year, Brooks Brothers, the oldest retailer in the United States, whose costumes have been worn by presidents in the past, filed for bankruptcy.

Despite being on the chopping block, every business is struggling to adapt to change. Companies are pushing cardigans and jackets better suited for telecommuting.

In June of last year, Cross Plus, a Nagoya-based clothing company, started selling polo shirts, knitwear and t-shirts under its men’s business wear brand called Bizcos to offer a better range of casual clothing.

“You can wear (a polo shirt) for business or private, and you can even pair it with a jacket,” said a Cross Plus employee. “We discussed what would be needed to create a comfortable working environment.”

In order to give an impression of cleanliness even when not worn tucked in, polo shirts and t-shirts are available in several lengths for each size. They are made with a material that does not wrinkle easily and the knits use yarns that do not lint easily.

The company expects teleworking to become even more widespread, especially in urban areas, and that this will allow workers to wear a variety of work clothes.

There is more freedom in what people can wear for work. We want to offer clothes that can be used in many business contexts, ”said the manager.

Even without the pandemic, the coveralls market has shrunk in recent years. According to a survey by the Ministry of the Interior and Communications, the annual expenditure on men’s suits per household was 19,043 in 1991. Although the survey has started to include households working in the agriculture, fishing and forestry in the 2000 count, which complicated the comparison, the figure fell to less than 10,000 and remained around 5,000 from 2009 to 2019.

In 2020, it finally dropped to 2,893.

“Until the first half of the 1990s, as a social custom, costumes were essential for expressing social status within an organization,” said Kensuke Kojima, president of clothing consultancy Kojima Fashion Marketing.

Kojima points out that the decline in the wearing of suits can be attributed to the retiring baby boomers, in addition to the Department of the Environment’s Cool Biz campaign, which began in 2005, encouraging casual work wear during the ‘summer.

The sports agency’s push for sneaker commutes in 2018 also contributed to the adoption of casual workwear, Kojima said.

In addition, he explained that premiums for nursing insurance programs for the over 40s and other tax increases have caused “workers to spend less on clothes.”

This section presents topics and issues of the Chubu region covered by the Chunichi Shimbun. The original article was published on March 29.