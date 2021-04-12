New Inclusive Sizes Address Lack Of Sustainable Clothing Options In The Fashion Industry





WINNIPEG, MB, April 12, 2021 / CNW / – Anne Mulaire is excited to launch inclusive sizes across all of her clothing lines, which is eagerly awaited by women Canada who are looking for durable clothing options, ranging from XS to 6X. The launch of their Better Fit for a Better World campaign also aims to challenge the fashion industry and continue the conversation about the significant lack of good quality clothing in larger sizes, a hurdle that has remained in place for women. throughout the history of fashion. The launch is important for Anne Mulaire’s team, as she has done extensive research on body types and fit, including a focus group with women where they learned about their needs and challenges. when looking for inclusive sizes. Through their findings, they discovered that while some options are available, there is still a great void for the fashion industry to be filled. “Every woman deserves to feel confident and beautiful in the clothes she wears,” says Andranne Dandeneau, owner of Anne Mulaire. “We believe that truly sustainable fashion requires everyone’s participation and right now the fashion industry is leaving people behind because of their size. We think it’s time to change that discourse and we’re starting with sizes. inclusive in all our clothing lines. “ The launch of these new sizes will feature a range of products including bamboo fabric leggings, blouses, sweaters, vests, crop tops and more with new designs in the works. For more information and to see the new sizes included, please visit annemulaire.ca or visit in-store at 421, avenue Mulvey, unit 303. The hashtag #BetterFitBetterWorld can also be used to continue the conversation and learn more about the campaign. About Anne Mulaire

Anne Mulaire is an established clothing company, owned by Mtis, which has built its reputation for personalized and sustainable clothing. Their clothing lines honor The story continues From Canada French, native and mtis character with hints of prairie culture, northern hints and undertones of the Pacific Northwest. About the designer

Andranne Mulaire Dandeneau (Anne) was born in St. Boniface, ManitobaWinnipeg, the flourishing French Quarter. She is the great-great-great-granddaughter of Catherine Mulaire, born 1843. Daughter of a Traveler and the first rural Mtis teacher in the Red River Colony, Catherine was also an accomplished seamstress whose embroidery continues to inspire Anne Mulaire’s designs. Anne was raised to embrace her Ojibway / French heritage, respect everyone and honor the planet we share for the principles that still guide her as a businesswoman and designer today. Since 2005, Anne has been following the path of entrepreneurship, after having obtained her diploma LaSalle College Fashion design school at Montreal, one of From Canada best design programs. His first clients may remember his business as MJ Anne Couture and VOIL par Andranne. SOURCE Anne Mulaire Cision Show original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/12/c8586.html

