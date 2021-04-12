How to start a circular fashion business

Until 2013, Charlotte Staerck worked in the pharmaceutical sector for the NHS and her husband Ben ran a furniture restoration business. When customers started coming to Ben’s business with their run down or damaged designer handbags, Charlotte had the idea to give us the same skills to create. The handbag clinic, now the premier luxury handbag catering service.

The clinic has now fully adopted a sustainable fashion business model; buy, restore and sell luxury handbags. It has a global customer base, three brick-and-mortar stores, and saw 500% growth in online sales from foreclosure.

Here, Charlotte Staerck, its CEO, shares her tips for starting a fashion business in the circular economy and why catering is the future of luxury.

Sustainability must be at the heart of the business

“If you are determined to have a sustainable business, you need to make sure that every part of it is as sustainable as possible. We are always looking for as many solutions as possible. Do you have to think about how you are going to get rid of the waste? What products do you use? Make sure to reduce this waste all the time, you really have to think about everything from this sustainable point of view in order to keep the core value alive within the business. “

Celebrate craftsmanship

“One of the best things about our company is how much it celebrates craftsmanship. Bag restoration is very important and it’s an impressive skill set. One of our main values ​​is to preserve the past, while consciously reinventing the future and it is essentially a question of preserving these techniques, of keeping this craft alive. If you choose a company like this, you can hire passionate young people who will move forward and who, given our current political climate, are creating a unique skill very based in the UK. We have people sending us articles from all over the world. We are constantly developing and strengthening these techniques to deal with specialized bags. We have created new products and new dyes and dyes to do this. I think it’s a very amazing thing to see.

The circular fashion economy is the future …

“I have always unwittingly used this philosophy of circular fashion from a young age. When I was 16 I would save up to buy a handbag and then sell that handbag and buy what I thought would be the next big handbag. I had just done this on Ebay! But now I see that this way of thinking is the future of luxury fashion.

We want to extend the life cycle of luxury handbags as a whole. We don’t want you to mess up your purse and drop by to see us, we always say try to keep you from even getting to this point in the first place. It’s about protecting the investment that those expensive handbags offer, from the moment you buy them. We don’t just offer a resale platform, we offer a resale platform that also includes increasing the value of your bag. More and more people think like this, it’s not about storing new things but cherishing old things and keeping them longer, or exchanging them for something else. It is an excellent financial investment. You can play the handbag market like the stock market and it’s sustainable at the same time! “

… But second-hand fashion needs the right marketing.



“Back when I was buying and selling second-hand handbags, it wasn’t very glamorous. I think everything is changing now, with things like the Vestiare collective and The Handbag Clinic. There is a real backlash against fast fashion, and so now the pre-loved good quality haute couture is starting to look a lot more luxurious. We try to make pre-loved purchases feel that way, and we’ve certainly done that with our physical stores, too. We would have wealthy individuals who would willingly shop there when they could have bought new! Ethical and guilt-free fashion is definitely considered more glamorous now. ”

Making luxury accessible

“One of the advantages of what we do is that we are often able to offer luxury handbags at a lower price, making them accessible to a whole new income bracket. It’s a key factor in the ethics of circular fashion – the rental and resale market – it really democratizes fashion and makes it a very attractive business model.

Courtesy

Always do your research

“When it comes to dealing with luxury materials, it is so, so vital that you do your research correctly. You really have to do not jump with both feet, but instead spend a lot of time researching and making sure you know what you’re dealing with to begin with. We have had horror stories of people going to ill-prepared businesses. A girl brought a £ 40,000 Birkin to someone who had just started in the industry, and they completely ruined it. You really have to know your stuff. ”

Do one thing, do it right.

“For us, because we are specialized in the restoration of handbags, we think it is wise not to diversify. This is great advice for anyone looking to do something similar. The skills required for this type of work are very specific and clients should be assured that you are an expert in your field. ”

Need inspiration at home? Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for skin and personal care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make your stay so much more satisfying.

SUBSCRIBE

Plus, sign up here to have Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door.

SUBSCRIBE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io