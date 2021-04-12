May Bar Levav’s “ air we wear ” mask collection combines fashion, safety and sustainability





may bar levav presents “air we wear”, a collection of fashionable face masks sustainably designed with natural materials. Drawing its influence from the new post-pandemic reality, the colorful series aims to end the extremely high consumption of single-use masks that harm the environment, with anyone wearing one of the “ air we wear ” masks , taking a part in the creation of the world ‘a better place to breathe’.

‘australia fires’ mask

all images courtesy of can bar levav the ecological crisis, and in particular the air pollution that has accompanied us for decades, has been in significant decline since the COVID-19 epidemic. “On the negative side, an extremely high consumption of disposable products used to deal with the pandemic results in a huge amount of polluting waste,” share designer can bar levav. “ Nonetheless, the common masks that are used nowadays and are supposed to prevent contagious particles from moving through the air are in fact made of plastics and are made in such a way as to increase air pollution, n ‘ is not that absurd? ”. With that in mind, the designer has worked on producing an environmentally friendly mask collection, which also neutralizes the annoying experience of wearing a face shield. the series is made with natural materials made in a sustainable way and healthy for all types of facial skin. the design combines the textile with three-dimensional elements, which will be used as a “house” or as a filter that can be inserted and removed so as to ensure multiple uses in the product.

“ plastic sea ” mask meanwhile, the mask can accommodate a wide range of filters, for different levels of protection. may bar levav cooperated with the New Zealand company lanaco, which supplied filters made from natural sheep’s wool that meet the global standard for protection against air pollution.

mask “ porcelain factories ” “Wearing masks and hiding our faces obliges us to find new means of interpersonal communication in order to reinforce our values ​​and our histories”, perhaps the mentions cross.“In my designs, as well as in textile and knitting techniques, each mask will represent one of the many key stories in an era of increasing air pollution.”

‘Oil Spill Mexico’ mask

mask “ industrial revolution ” project information: Last name: the air we wear

designate: can bar levav designboom received this project from our ‘DIY submissionswhere we invite our readers to submit their own work for publication. see more project submissions from our readers here. edited by: myrto katsikopoulou | designboom

