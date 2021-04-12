All Red Carpet Looks – WWD

LONDON – The British Academy of Film and Television Awards took place on Sunday evening in an empty Royal Albert Hall – as the country prepared to emerge from isolation and still mourning the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

In light of the Duke’s passing, Prince William, President of BAFTA, has also stepped back from the virtual conversation he was scheduled to host with costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup artist and hairstylist Sharon Martin.

It wasn’t the kind of celebration of years gone by, but the virtual event nonetheless ended with a hint of optimism as to what’s to come – a more diverse film industry perhaps?

After strong criticism last year, the academy pointed out that there were 24 first-time nominees this year and four female nominees in the director category.

“These are facts to be celebrated, but hopefully soon we don’t have to, because they don’t have to be extraordinary,” said ceremony host Edith Bowman.

Women were also the biggest winners of the evening, with Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” taking home four accolades – for Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director – while Emerald Fennell took home two awards for “Promising Young. Woman ”.

“Making this film was the best decision of my life. Everyone did it for a packet of crisps, because they really believed in it – it was a real labor of love, ”said Fennel of a Claridge’s sequel.

Hosts and presenters, including Priyanka Chopra, Phoebe Dynevor of Bridgerton, Cynthia Erivo and Hugh Grant, walked an unusually empty red carpet; nominees accepted their awards via live video calls; while Liam Payne gave one of television’s first augmented reality performances, which saw him sing “Midnight” against a dark starry sky.

The virtual format did not prevent anyone from dressing, but there was certainly a very opportune sense of ease in the clothing choices of most participants.

In the men’s department, Riz Ahmed – who was nominated for Best Leading Actor – swapped shirts and bow ties for a Prada-patterned wool turtleneck, while Chopra ditched traditional dresses in favor loose draped pants and a floral embroidered jacket with a slit on the front from the Spanish label Pertegaz.

According to her stylist Law Roach’s Instagram, the look was “a kiss for Southeast Asia.”

Cynthia Erivo, who went for a good dose of sparkle, wore a hassle-free mini silhouette, courtesy of Nicolas Ghesquière and Louis Vuitton. Vuitton also dressed Dynevore in a minimalist black one-shoulder maxi dress, Gugum Batharaw in a sequin-embroidered midi number and Ashley Madekwe in a bold, cutout yellow dress.

Independent designers from London also entered the event, from singer Celeste’s Dilara Findikoglu and Erdem dresses to Roland Mouret’s draped white number and director Emerald Fennell’s Piferi heels.

But beyond the trends, what has been most noticeable in the fashion of the event, it is the teams working behind the scenes that, like the nominations, are also starting to diversify.

Jason Bolden was behind Erivo’s futuristic Louis Vuitton number, while Zadrian Smith, alongside partner Sarah Edmiston, styled three of the night’s most promising young names, including rising star winner Bukky Bakray , Kosar Ali and Kingsley Ben Adir. Makeup artist Joy Adenuga also worked behind the scenes with Bakray.

According to Smith, more and more luxury brands have become open to meet the needs of his talent with custom looks, from Alexander McQueen creating Kosar Ali’s custom look to meet his modest sartorial needs, to the custom piece in chic satin from Prada for Bakray.

Another positive point of the evening? British humor – and jokes about the British, all of which were greeted warmly.

“It has been such an honor to work in your country. I am French as you can hear, but in my heart I feel English, ”said Florian Zeller, accepting the award for best adapted screenplay.

“Someone finally loves us, thank you,” said co-host Dermot O’Leary.

Hugh Grant, who took the stage to present the BAFTA scholarship to director Ang Lee, also kept his spirits up: “If Ang actually wore all the garlands he has received in Cannes and Venice over the years, he would basically be a hedge, ”he said, also praising the variety of the director’s work. “It’s hard to believe he ruled them all – for my part, I have my doubts.”

Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn also had a message for the British during her Best Supporting Actress acceptance speech: “This award is significant – especially being recognized by Brits who are known as snobbish people, but they approved of me, so I feel very privileged, ”she said.

Danish director Thomas Vinterberg received the award for best film, not in English, for his film “Another Round”, shot in Copenhagen. “I had a little suspicion that you Brits might like a movie about alcohol,” he joked.

The ceremony ended with a tribute to Prince Philip, patron of the BAFTAs, and the many other film professionals who lost their lives last year, from composer Ennio Morricone to producer Amberto Grimaldi and actors Sean Connery, George Segal , Michael Chapman, Barbara Jefford. Actress and Irrfan Kahn.

“Sleep well, the love and light you left in this universe hold us all together,” Bakray said, accepting the Rising Star award for his performance in “Rocks”.

See also:

Chanel and Charles Finch Throw Annual Pre-BAFTA Party – The Lockdown Edition

Zadrian Smith on Thoughtful Design and Dressing Three BAFTA Nominees

Prince Philip remembers his service, style and controversy