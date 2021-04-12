Keep the frame in mind when using fashion as an escape

The recently awarded Golden Globes have shown that dress for occasions should be respectful, not vengeful.
Through IANS | Published: April 12, 2021 2:42 p.m.
Amanda Seyfried in an Oscar de la Renta silk sorbet dress, Cynthia Erivo in neon green Valentino and Nicole Kidman in a bespoke black and gold backless dress from Louis Vuitton – here are some of the dress looks at home that the celebrities have been celebrating for wore the event. Everyone commented on how nice it was to have a chance to get dressed. As they chose beautiful and bold clothes, there was a sense of elegance in their selection. None of them pushed the limits too far, as it wouldn’t have been appropriate.
Back in April, when we thought the pandemic would be over by the summer, many fashion experts predicted that ‘revenge buying’ would bring in a new wave of people shopping just to make up for time. lost during locking.
The only exception to this rule is Princess Diana’s moment of revenge, when she wore a fitted off-the-shoulder black dress with a rather short, asymmetrical hem for a high-profile summer party. It was the same night that Prince Charles’ infamous interview aired where he confessed to his extramarital affair with Camila Parker Bowles. Princess Diana wanted to look like “a million bucks” that night, so she decided to wear a dress out of her comfort zone. It was a time when the over-dressing suited the occasion, it had a purpose.
After World War I, the era of fabulous girls flapped in the 1920s, when the unabashedly glamorous fashion of women spoke of their newfound confidence. The decadence seemed in tune with the moment. We can use fashion as an escape, but let’s not behave like today’s Marie-Antoinette, because revenge is never the answer.
