Strictly’s Motsi Mabuse wows fans with thigh-high boots and a sequined dress





April 12, 2021 – 12:40 p.m. CEST



Motsi Mabuse It was sensational on Saturday as she took to social media to post a photo wearing a pink sequined dress and a pair of daring snakeskin thigh-high boots. the Come strictly dance star strutted his stuff in a Instagram video as she messed around on camera, and fans couldn’t get enough of the banging set. RELATED: Strictly’s Motsi Mabuse Stuns Fans in Breathtaking Maxi Dress Sharing the pic with his thousands of followers, Motsi captioned the snap: “Kids are dancing !!!! @letsdance kids on @ tvnow.de !!!!! Don’t miss itb #showtime” Loading the player … WATCH: Motsi Mabuse struts around in her thigh high boots The star paired the dress with a black smoky eye and a glossy lip. She kept her luscious locks smooth and straight and showed off a pair of sparkling silver earrings, which complimented the glamorous outfit perfectly. Fans rushed to comment on the look, with one writing: “This is amazing, Motsi!” while another said, “Wow everyday you look different. Keep rocking always” followed by several heart-eyed emojis. Motsi looked amazing in glitter on Saturday MORE: Motsi Mabuse Looks Like Her Sisters In Rare Family Photo We found the perfect alternative to the high street Strictly celebrity snakeskin boots, and we think they’re the perfect pair of shoes to make a statement this summer. Pair the boots with a summery white mini dress for the perfect pub garden look, or dress them up with black leather pants for your first night after the lockout. Snake print boots, 32, Misspap BUY NOW Motsi is known for her bold outfit choices, and recently received rave reviews from fans after dazzling in a gorgeous gold shirt dress by appearing in the hit television series, I can see your voice. In the Instagram photo, Motsi can be seen sitting in a chair as the fabric of her dress opens, revealing her toned legs, which are further elongated by her strappy heels. The TV star showed off her toned legs Fans were full of compliments for the look, with a comment: “Soooo pretty !!! Woah!” followed by several heart-eyed emojis. A second said: “You kill, Queen!” DISCOVER: Oti Mabuse candidly admits she hasn’t spoken to sister Motsi for three months The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen, we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







