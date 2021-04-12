Nykaa Fashion acquires online jewelry store Pipa Bella

Pipa Bella will continue to offer its services on its own website and will also expand its portfolio under the Nykaa Fashion platform, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The acquisition will help Nykaa meet the growing demand for fashion jewelry in India with brands that offer more contemporary designs and bridge the gap between precious gold and the casual unorganized jewelry. The size of the transaction was not disclosed.

Young urban buyers are looking for more trendy jewelry brands. The discovery of such brands via social media has fueled the popularity of niche brands in recent years.

We have seen a growing trend of personalized, minimalist and high-end fashion accessories in the Indian market. At Nykaa Fashion, we strive to bring the best quality and variety of these products to meet the demand of the public, ”said Adwaita Nayar, CEO of Nykaa Fashion and founding member of the team, Nykaa.

Nayar said Nykaa will extend the brand’s core signature design to a much wider audience by becoming a full-line accessories brand. Pipa Bella sells earrings, bracelets, necklaces, etc. in materials such as crystal, resin, metal, stone and pearls. Its prices range from less than Rs500 to over Rs6,000 for more exclusive pieces.

This association will allow Pipa Bella to reach a wider customer base and take advantage of the massive number of users visiting Nykaa Fashion each month, ”said Shuchi Pandya, founder of Pipa Bella.

Pipa Bella, along with other mainstream brands, will be an integral part of Nykaa Fashions’ offline expansion this year, Nykaa said. Nykaa Fashion has added more brands and expanded its own line of private labels to its e-commerce platform. In 2019, Nykaa Fashion acquired the fashion brand Twenty Dresses to expand its private label game.