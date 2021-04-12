Followers of Dr Sindis will dress for Sindi by wearing robes with pockets on the day of his funeral

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share E-mail Share

On Saturday April 10, the news of the death of Dr Sindi van Zyls sent waves of sadness across South Africa. The doctor who hosted the show Sidebar with Sindi on Khaya FM, was often called the people’s physician. Earlier this year, the 45-year-old mother-of-two was diagnosed with Covid-19 and in February she was admitted to hospital with respiratory complications. With 285,000 followers on Twitter, the Duchess of Healing was loved by all for always being there to freely share advice on a wide range of medical issues. She was particularly passionate about mental health, pregnancy and HIV issues.

She was well known for her bubbly personality and zest for life.

Her love for colorful caftans and flowing dresses was an expression of that. Let’s not forget her signature smoky eye look and bold lipstick.

In February, she shared her enthusiasm for a dress she had made by South African designer Thula Sindi.

I can’t wait for my first fitting pic.twitter.com/weGzK9PqNr – Duchess of Healing (@sindivanzyl) February 7, 2021

This weekend, the designer shared an image of the dress, expressing sadness that she never got to wear it.

#ADressForSindi https://t.co/SxXchuijpf pic.twitter.com/F3iC7OufQR – Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) April 11, 2021

Dr Sindi has often expressed his love for pocket dresses, a fashion staple so many women can relate to.

On Sunday, Kea Motlokwa took to her Twitter account to ask women to wear their best dresses with pockets on the day of the funeral of the beloved doctors.

Ladies, the day Dr. Sindi takes a rest, we all wear our best dresses with pockets, right? #RIPDrSindi – Kea Motlokwa (@KeaMotlokwa) April 11, 2021

As suggested by @Thvto_Tau let’s call it #ADressForSindi. Prepare your best dress with pockets and close the timeline in her honor – Kea Motlokwa (@KeaMotlokwa) April 11, 2021

Twitter fans not only supported the idea, but also shared photos of their favorite Doctor Sindi dresses.

Thank you for wearing my Tsentle brand so proudly. The pockets brought a smile to your face and I will cherish the moments I have of you with me forever Sindi. Rest well my sister #ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/lpYykVlHYG – Tsentle Collection (@WessieCarol) April 11, 2021

It was one of my favorite Dr Sindi dresses #ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/nbaK409j6e – 05Jan (@GateChez) April 11, 2021

She used to say, my dresses gave her confidence and the fact that they always had pockets, that made them very special. A dress without a pocket is an unfinished dress.

It is his happiness when we do fittings in the studio.#ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/Fyl8jAeGbN – Solanga fashion designs (@SolangaFC) April 11, 2021