Main men’s trends for spring / summer 2021





Jacqueline Ang and Jing Zhang sift through popular new menswear trends to find out what trendy guys will be wearing this spring / summer. The men’s spring / summer 2021 collections look to proven classics, but not without reinvention and innovation. Fresh looks, light hues and clean lines accompany clean, uncluttered silhouettes. There has been a shift to outerwear and utilitarian details as we move towards nature, practicality and the outdoors, as bold accessorization becomes a way to make a statement, even with outfits. simpler. There are a lot of colorful checks and stripes this season. And there has been greater humility for sheer sartorial pleasure, with summer shorts and sporty key pieces offering plenty of haute couture covers. Whiter shade of pale White best embodies the era of the big reset brought on by Covid-19. The likes of Fendi, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen and Givenchy use all-white hues and purist lines for a crisp, crisp aesthetic. Start the season off on a clean slate, but if white is too stark, refresh your wardrobe palette with easy, light hues such as cream, ivory, ecru or eggshell. A touch of spot color doesn’t hurt either: just see Dior Homme or Louis Vuitton. Men’s Trends: Headger The casual bucket hat is the headgear for the spring / summer seasons. Bold prints, patterns and hues make a bold statement, the Dolce & Gabbana, Céline and Versace. Other brimmed hats at Gucci, Burberry, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Givenchy feature striking shapes and styles that are hard to ignore. Besides keeping the rays at bay, this season’s hats are a fashion statement and often come with matching outfits. Work wisely The utilitarian trend is major for Spring / Summer 2021, with outerwear, large pockets, zippers and workwear details providing plenty of bold inspiration at Fendi, Dior Homme, Louis Vuitton and Moncler. This is not surprising in an era when functionality and fashion seem to be getting closer to haute couture, as is rediscovering a renewed appreciation for nature, the physique and the great outdoors. These looks steal the show as designers explore the theme with a modern industrial upgrade through exquisite materials and clean lines see Herms, Ermenegildo Zegna and Fendi. Men’s trends: the polo game The designers rediscover and enhance the humble polo shirt with different materials, whimsical details and fresh colors and fabrics. From light crochet and oversized knit at Valentino, chunky pink knit at Bottega Veneta, sheer at Prada, long sleeve knit at Herms and playful at Gucci, options abound. Giorgio Armani and Herms have offered us long-sleeved versions, more sophisticated and refined. Such reinterpretations give us new ways, both elegant and relaxed, to wear this classic style. Short story From stylish holiday Bermuda shorts to short sporty numbers and

lightly fitted ones that hit just above or below the knee, the range of spring / summer men’s shorts is wide and vibrant. Chic versions (like Dior Hommes, Ermenegildo Zegnas and Saint Laurents) work well in the heat with a well-fitting suit jacket or a shirt with rolled up sleeves. Other options are more directional, such as the matching short suit at Fendi, Dolce & Gabbanas colorful geometric beach print or street and arty at Burberry. Dare naked. Men’s Trends: Cool Pastels Paul smith

Salvatore Ferragamo

Giorgio Armani

Loro Piana Pastels for spring aren’t new, but this season’s blends convey a new sense of innocence. Pale pastel hues are soft and serene, and especially inviting on more formal outfits with a relaxed fit. We love summer suits and trench coats at Ermenegildo Zegna, while shades of Giorgio Armani and Paul Smith ice-cream suits are on point and on-trend. Mints, lilacs, pale yellows, light blues, peaches and pinks are all soothing to the eyes to see the Ferragamo parade while peachy tan undertones work wonders at Loro Piana. Linear thinking Trendy stripes and vivid checks are certainly making an entry into the Spring / Summer 2021 men’s collections. While there have been a few romantic prints, these linear lines, checks and plaids are reworking of classic masculine motifs. The likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani and Zegna make wide summer stripes, while at Louis Vuitton, Dior Homme, Gucci and Loewe its colorful checks which provide a brighter and more daring wardrobe. (Hero Image: Ermenegildo Zegna XXX SS21 Collection)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos