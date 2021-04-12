WSU Clothing Design Students Showcase Their Collections in Fashion Show – The Daily Evergreen

The students had full creative control over the collections; a student inspired by mars designed five pieces

WSU students who study clothing design showcased their collection at the 38th Annual College Fashion Show April 10.

The apparel design majors have created their collection on this year’s theme, Zeitgeist, said Xingqiu Lou, assistant professor for the WSU’s apparel, merchandising, design and textiles department.

The show was filmed on April 1 and 2 and aired on Youtube at a later date. Lou said the designers took professional photos of themselves and their models in addition to the show.

A participating designer, Brandon Dunbar, said he initially pursued a business degree at the University of Washington, Tacoma, before deciding to study clothing design at WSU.

Dunbar said he changed majors because he liked to be creative and expressive.

Zeitgeist means the spirit of the times and can be interpreted in a number of ways, he said. The fashion show was a requirement for its clothing product design class.

The course is taught in person. However, Lou said students have the option to participate remotely.

Lou said that a difficult aspect of virtual classroom instruction is providing feedback to students if she is unable to see or touch clothing.

About fifteen older people in the class created at least three looks for the fashion show. The students chose their target market and designed their brand, which included logos, materials, colors and patterns of clothing, she said.

Lou said the students have full creative control over their collection.

Dunbar started creating his five-piece collection in January and it took him about three months to complete. Dunbar said his collection revolves around life on Mars. He was inspired by Elon Musk and SpaceX’s goal of bringing humans to Mars.

He wanted his Mars collection to be both realistic and fashionable. Dunbar said he wanted to tell a story with his pieces as well.

I wanted this collection to look more fashionable ready to wear, ”he says.

The collection is divided into three phases: colonization, evolution and speciation. The first phase, colonization, is when humans first travel to Mars and try to make the planet habitable, Dunbar said.

The second phase, evolution, is when humans adapt to the planet. The third phase, speciation, is when new species of humans emerge and become Martians, Dunbar said.

I wanted to express space exploration because space exploration, science and technology are pretty cool, he said.

The first outfit Dunbar created was a space bodysuit. This outfit took the longest time to create because there were so many pieces, Dunbar said. He had to create various patterns that included multiple angles and sharp lines.

The simplest outfit Dunbar entrusted with was a Mars loungewear set. The set consists of a long-sleeved shirt and shorts.

I am excited about my collection because I worked really hard to design this collection, he said.

Dunbar said he also created a spaceship rocket miniskirt that symbolizes how humans will arrive on Mars. Models in Dunbar’s collection, the brother and friends of Dunbars, had bionic face shields to protect themselves from the harsh elements on Mars.

Lou said Dunbar did a good job coming up with a creative idea, designing various pieces and making his clothes.

Students will present their collections on April 17 via Zoom to industry judges, WSU faculty members and employees. Then there would be a question and answer part, Lou said.

I’m really proud of them, they’ve put a lot of effort and time into their senior collection, she said.