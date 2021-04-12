It hides this dark interior: a promising militarization of feminine style for young women | Fashion

AA moment in Emerald Fennells’ first film Promising Young Woman, Cassie Thomas (Carey Mulligan) goes to lunch with former college classmate Madison McPhee (Alison Brie). Madison, who is a stay-at-home mom, gets drunk as she calls it in the afternoon and continues to give her thoughts on gender politics. All guys want the same thing, she insults. A good girl.

This desire and Cassies’ subversion are expressed in what she wears. Cassies clothes are the epitome of the pink, floral and fluffy good girl type. There is a baseball shirt with a unicorn on the front. A sweater with daisies. A midi dress with soft fluids in sky blue. Her clothes are as soft as the cupcakes on display in the cafe where she works.

But there is a twist. Cassie is from the point of view of the male gaze, at least a good girl gone wrong. In an effort to get revenge for the rape of her best friend, Nina, and the cover-up that followed, she dresses in typically sexy outfit after dark, pretends to be drunk, and cheats on the good guys. guys who pretend to want to take care of her then try to take advantage. At the appropriate moment, she miraculously sobers up and threatens them with violence.

Softness and light? Carey Mulligans Cassie at work. Photography: AP

The disconnect between action and appearance is crucial for the film. Cassie drags the uncompromising femininity signaled by clothes whose hems could have been worn by a passive archetypal, pre-feminist 1950s woman such as Doris Day.

Nancy Steiner, the film’s costume designer (whose previous credits include The Virgin Suicides and Twin Peaks), says that contrast was very emerald. When I first read the script, his character was dark and sad and stuck. My thoughts went to something darker [for the clothes], she says. But when I spoke with Emerald, she really wanted this light, feminine, girly pastel world. Reading the script, she doesn’t seem very optimistic.

Fennell already has it with a costume that is at the heart of the plot. In Killing Eve, for which Fennell was the season two showrunner, Villanelle uses the costume to a masterful effect. She exaggerates her femininity, using outfits to play with people or access her targets. As Luke Jennings, the writer of the novels the series is based on, told The Guardian in 2018: Villanelle dresses carefully for her murders. It’s important to her, it’s part of the ritual.

Revenge Barbie … one of Cassies’ night out outfits. Photograph: Merie Weismiller Wallace / AP

While Cassie isn’t quite a murderer, she plays the party girl in sequins and bodycon at night and dresses up behind the cute pink look by day. It has been described as Barbie’s Revenge. It’s to hide that dark interior, says Steiner. She also wears a costume for the day, to deflect any questions, any interest. It is very soft and light and pretty. Steiner says presenting it this way is part of Cassie turning men’s fantasies against them. It’s like a sweet candy fucking with that? she laughs. It is the soft like the picture.

Fennell, with echoes of a humblebrag from Andy Warhol, recently described herself as very superficial. She was so sensitive to the image of Promising Young Woman that she sent Mulligan specific manicure pictures for her character. In an article for Vogue, she wrote of the mulligans look in the movie: Who would be afraid of a woman in a floral dress, with her pretty blonde hair rolled up in a braid, tied together with a ribbon? Who would suspect her? Who would see it coming? You wouldn’t, would you? Not until it’s too late.

It’s just gonna hurt a little … Cassies nurse outfit. Photography: AP

Promising Young Woman which was filmed in 2018 and then delayed due to the pandemic comes at an interesting point in the timeline of feminism. In addition to winning numerous award nominations and other accolades, he has been criticized for don’t go far enough with the revenge scenario. Some have said it plays on the #MeToo moment and jars we are at in 2021, nearly five years after Weinstein’s revelations and the subsequent movement against sexual violence. Others criticized him for portray violence against women and to present confused treatment of consent.

Cassie is a blonde and white woman, the type who has the least difficulty getting around the world. While this fact is never addressed in the film, this privilege is at the heart of the plot. This is what allows him to hide in plain sight. Laverne Cox, meanwhile, plays what Slate called the Magical Black Cupcake Boss with no history or apparent life purpose other than supporting the fragile Cassie.

They’re all suits … Cassie in a pantsuit. Photograph: Merie Weismiller Wallace / AP

The disarming effect of the Cassies clothing echoes the costume in another revenge sexual violence drama Michaela Coels I May Destroy You. In the last episode, Arabella allows herself total revenge on her rapist. She wears a little black dress and a blonde wig, tropes of male fantasies, but instead of seducing him, she beats him. This powerful disconnect was articulated by costume designer Lyndsay Moore. Speaking about the scene in which Arabella took out Zain for rape at a literary conference, she said: This is what’s great about Arabella. She always does what do not Expected If she had climbed up there in a solid jumpsuit and burst onto the stage, we as an audience might have known what she was going to do.

Promising Young Woman’s dark humor is also reminiscent of Gus Van Sants’ 1995 film To Die For, starring Nicole Kidman as a murderous meteorologist; Fennell referred to the film when speaking to Vogue. There’s a similar feel to this year’s I Care a Lot, in which Rosamund Pike, also blonde and white, does some really bad things while looking gathered in stylish pastel pants.

In all of these films, style is at the heart of a masquerade of acceptable femininity. In Promising Young Woman, it ranges from the fluffy sweaters to the white shirt and black pants Cassie wears to meet women, like the dean of the college where Nina was raped. It’s all costumes, it’s the professional woman, says Steiner. She dresses appropriately for each environment she goes, to fit in. As Fennell told Vogue: Cassie knows exactly how useful clothes can be, especially in a crisis, and her outfits are chosen with the precision and stealth of a sniper. .