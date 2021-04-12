Public records show 83% of dress code violations among girls





Hundreds of parents and students are fighting to change the dress code policy in schools in St. Johns County.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Florida Hundreds of parents and students are fighting what they call a “sexist dress code” in St. Johns County. We first told you about this in January and since then data from a public record request shows female students experience dress code violations disproportionately. Mother Nancy Tray requested the recordings and shared the data with First Coast News. Data shows that in March, 90% of dress code violations at Bartram Trail High School were among girls. During the entire school year until about February, 83% of dress code violations in almost all schools involved girls. Tray is a mother of three and has just arrived in St. Johns County. It was the mom who started the St. Johns County School District: Change the dress code Facebook group early in the school year when she noticed inconsistencies in the district’s dress code policy for girls. compared to boys. The forum now has around 730 members. After your first story, I think the band tripled in size that first day, ”said Tray. First Coast News first reported in January that the district said the dress code changes could be discussed during the code of conduct review in May. 83% of dress code violations at St. Johns County schools this year were among girls. This is according to public records that a local mom obtained from the school district and shared with me. This mom also created the Facebook group below. #GMJ pic.twitter.com/DOtwkpb27V – Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) April 12, 2021 Female students are much more likely to be targeted by dress code enforcement, “Tray said.” It’s not our imagination. It’s not just anecdotal. We now have proof of this in their own archives. After a recent incident at Bartram Trail High School, the fight to change the dress code has been brought back into the spotlight. Mother Taryn Okeefe has two daughters in high school. She says that through the Facebook page and her daughter, she was told that a student was wearing a jacket to school. This student said a teacher made her open her jacket to show what she was wearing underneath. Okeefe says the student was wearing a sports bra and, according to the story told to him, the student was subsequently the victim of a dress code violation. The school district was unable to speak before this story was released, but records show there was some sort of dress code sweep the day the student said it happened: the 26th March. Tray’s records show that 31 girls were written that day to Bartram Trail. Until we have a district-wide change, we don’t have a level of protection for our students. It will continue to be inconsistent from school to school. It creates that climate of fear, ”Tray said. It’s definitely targeted, “Okeefe said.” It’s punitive and it’s oppressive. One of his daughters created a petition changing the dress code she wrote is based on the sexualization of young women and their clothes. He has nearly 4,500 signatures. She dreams of becoming a lawyer, so I said the first thing to do is stand up for yourself, ”Okeefe said. Parents go to meetings and fill out parent surveys, which are now available, with their concerns.







