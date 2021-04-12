Early score propels Penn State men’s football to win in Big Ten Tournament First Round | Penn State Men’s Football News

Penn State couldn’t have hoped for a better opening game to kick off their run in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions strangled Ohio State 3-1 on Saturday afternoon after barely beating the Buckeyes 1-0 at the end of March. The decisive victory put all questions to rest on the ability of the Blues and Whites to convincingly beat the teams to the bottom of the conference standings.

After the win, coach Jeff Cook explained how, ahead of the game, an important key to Penn State advancing beyond Ohio state was coming out of the gates in force.

In every game we need a good start, first of all, Cook said. It’s an emphasis we put in our workouts this week. We want to make sure we get off on the right foot.

Redshirt senior Brandon Hackenberg echoed the Cooks sentiment last Wednesday, stressing that the team need to come out quickly with enough energy to gain the upper hand in these difficult clashes ahead.

Honestly, the most important thing is to understand that every game from now on is going to be a battle, Hackenberg said ahead of the contest with the Buckeyes. We would do things like that and just use our energy to get out there, run as hard as possible, and be as energetic as possible.

The blue-and-white put his money where it was, scoring two goals in the first 30 minutes of the game, something the team had not done since their March 15 game with Rutgers.

Penn States’ top scorer was on target again Sunday this time in the playoffs.

It’s clear that getting off to a good start has been essential to the success of the Nittany Lions, as they are unbeaten this season when they scored the game’s opening goal. When his opponent scores the first goal, blue and white is 0-1-1.

Junior Danny Bloyou spoke after the game about how both the team and the offense felt a surge of extra energy, given it was a winning or home game in the Big Ten tournament.

I would be lying if I said that we are not very excited on offense because it is a big game in our conference tournament, said Bloyou. At the start of the game you’re still excited and intense and just want things to start off on the right foot. We were just waiting for the whistle to sound so we could do it.

After the game, Cook hinted that his team’s ability to find the back of the net early and effectively was a result of the variety of attack they have in offense.

I think that’s the threat we carry and the way we have different ways of scoring goals, Cook said. I think we handled the psychology of the game very well. All of our offensive threats and the multiple ways we can threaten the team’s goal, at the end of the day I think that made the difference in the game.

In a season defined by the coronavirus where teams have been forced to make quick rotations and short breaks, the Nittany Lions’ next tournament semifinal game against Michigan will be no different.

Penn State will have three days of rest and recovery before facing the Wolverines on Wednesday. Cook said the extra time could certainly benefit his team.

I think it will help us recover and prepare for Wednesday’s game, Cook said. One thing this has allowed us to do is get used to focusing only on the next game. We cannot dwell too much on the good or the bad. We just have to turn our attention to the next game.