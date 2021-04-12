LVMH Prize contenders get it all – WWD

PARIS – Held online for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic, the LVMH award showroom provided a tantalizing glimpse of what to expect once the world returned to normal – and when it comes. of fashion, it seems that everything is happening.

Working in the most difficult economic conditions in recent industry memory, this year’s 20 semi-finalists presented eclectic collections rooted in their personal culture and identity. The ban on international travel only served to highlight the geographic diversity of participants, including the first Arab woman to be on the shortlist.

“This year there were a lot of colors and knits. Two or three years ago, the big story was streetwear. This is less the case now. There is a growing trend for fluid gender fashion, and sustainability remains a central concern, ”said Delphine Arnault, second in command at Louis Vuitton and a key talent scout at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the parent company of brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior and Fendi.

“It really reflects the state of fashion at one point in time. It’s like a snapshot of society, ”she added.

This image has never felt more fractured. American designer Christopher John Rogers, known for dressing celebrities like Cardi B, Rihanna and Lizzo in his colorful designs on the red carpet – as well as Vice President Kamala Harris at Biden’s inauguration – described the era of fashion as an “expansive expression”. in its presentation at the digital showroom, which took place from April 6 to 11.

“I want to be part of this league of talent that breaks down this traditional aesthetic hierarchy of what we expect from luxury clothing,” he told WWD in a Zoom interview in New York City.

“We’re in a time when someone making this really beautiful gray double felted cashmere coat – that work can be just as chic as that rainbow intarsia knit fantasy, you know? It’s a bit the same thing. It just depends on your preference, and it doesn’t have to be on a certain scale. That’s something I really believe in, and I think this year’s crop of semi-finalists is definitely proof of that, ”he added.

Like many emerging designers, he’s gearing up for an era of freedom once the COVID-19 crisis subsides.

“Everyone expects another time in the Roaring Twenties when everyone wants to go out, want to let go and not worry too much about everyone’s opinion of their appearance,” a- he declared. “Everyone is going to want to present themselves differently, but I think the only universal vibe is going to be, like ‘madness’.”

London designer Alicia Robinson, whose AGR label is known for its rainbow knits and patchwork cargo pants, echoed the sentiment.

“The new era of fashion has definitely changed, we no longer have to follow these traditional paths. You can create your own platform. You can speak directly to your consumers and it’s all down to the technology, ”she said in her video presentation.

In the meantime, designers face hurdles ranging from closing stores to showing their collections to online shoppers. While the physical LVMH Prize showroom, traditionally held during Paris Fashion Week in early March, normally gives them instant access to a wide range of industry luminaries over a 24-hour period, there is no had such an adrenaline rush this time around.

“It’s really strange, because all of this award is centered around something quite physical, namely the clothes, and we do it entirely digitally,” said Cynthia Merhej, the Lebanese designer behind the Renaissance Renaissance label. . “I think they did a really good job with the platform. It looks amazing.

Cerebral yet sensual, her designs are rooted in rebellion against patriarchal Lebanese society – with no glitter in sight. “Coins aren’t meant to be Instagram coins. That’s not the philosophy behind it at all, so they really need to be seen and touched, ”she argued.

Arnault said the showroom event has been pushed back a month to give organizers time to create an improved site, with content including videos and 360-degree views of key outfits. For the first time, the public is invited to choose their favorite, with 10,000 votes cast at noon on Friday.

“It is always interesting to touch the fabrics, to see the quality of the products and the creativity of the cuts. It’s not as easy to do online, ”the executive noted. “Our teams have done a wonderful job trying to make a meeting with the designer as faithfully as possible.”

It represents a digital leap for the event. “It gives them visibility, and for future editions, it will allow us to hopefully combine a physical event with this existing digital platform that we can build on in the future. It’s also great for the public, so it will give us the best of both worlds, ”said Arnault.

LVMH hopes that creators will be able to physically attend its awards ceremony, tentatively scheduled for September. Last year, he distributed the 300,000 euros of the prize among the eight finalists, in addition to creating a solidarity fund for the previous winners.

“We hope it will be a physical event, but if that is not possible, we will rethink the format of the award. We can do something similar to last year, or we might have a new idea. But for now, we really hope to have a live final, ”said Arnault.

Even experienced from a distance, being shortlisted for an award is a lifeline for many small, selected designers. Merhej, whose label is stocked exclusively at Net-a-porter, described it as “a huge ray of sunshine” after a year marked by a deep economic crisis, successive lockouts and a devastating explosion in Beirut in August.

“I know it’s really meaningful for everyone in Lebanon, because we really need a win, in a way. We need something positive to look forward to, ”she said. “Since last year, we’ve been going through what I can only call a nightmare mixed with hell.”

As the first Arab woman to make the cut since the award launched in 2015, she hopes to pave the way for other Middle Eastern designers and change preconceptions about her culture.

“We feel like others are telling our stories in ways that don’t really sound familiar to us, or we continue to be locked into certain narratives,” she explained. “Lebanon means good food, beach, Botox, ornate dresses, anything over the top and crazy, but it’s not Lebanon that I know personally. Yes, I think there is, but there is also a large part of us who are not like that.

Nigeria-born Lagos space program founder Adeju Thompson also wants to challenge the image of African fashion. Non-binary, queer, Yoruba and black creator who goes through they / them pronouns, their multi-layered creations stand out in a city known for its status dressing.

“Even though a lot of what I do is influenced by my identity as an African, I am more than that. I’m a global designer, ”said Thompson, who cites designers like Yohji Yamamoto and Rei Kawakubo as early influences. “In my job, it’s something I’m always very aware of, you know – I’m just trying to shatter the misconceptions about what design looks like coming from the mainland.”

There is also a strong political dimension. In 2019, Thompson was assaulted by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a notorious Nigerian police unit with a long history of abuse. “I was detained for five hours because of the way I dressed,” they recall.

“I think that’s when I started to see the Lagos space program and the work I’m doing as a form of protest,” Thompson said. “When I explore my identity as a queer person, in the West, it’s okay, and I guess so many designers could. Where I’m from I could be in trouble. For me it is so important that I speak for myself.

Sold exclusively to the Lagos Alara concept store, the brand has captured the attention of overseas buyers following its recent presentation at Milan Fashion Week, but Thompson is taking time. “I have never been someone who is very comfortable with the limelight. I don’t want to be a celebrity creator. I am very happy not to be seen and that my work speaks for itself, ”they said.

Chinese designer Shuting Qiu, another cross-cultural designer, believes the LVMH award has the potential to break down barriers. Born in Hangzhou, she left at 19 to study at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, Belgium.

“If I win, for cultural communication, it really helps because I’m contemporary Chinese: I have my Asian culture, but I also understand European culture,” she said, noting that China has not yet launched a revolutionary designer on the international scene. .

“Chinese design is getting better and better, so I can really help you. I can do something in my generation, ”Qiu thought to himself. “I really feel like I have a responsibility to do it. It’s also my dream – it pushes me to really work hard to get ahead.

Used to traveling the world for inspiration, she has refocused her attention on Chinese destinations and also procures more fabrics in the country, such as silk jacquards which she likes to combine with contrasting prints and colorful embroidery. .

“I think people want to wear something more colorful, cheerful, and easy – more casual maybe, something light,” she said of the mood a year after the pandemic started. .

“I never want to see a pair of jeans again,” Merhej suggested, pointing out that Lebanese women are experts at using fashion to beat the blues. “Life there is quite difficult, so the only thing we have that comforts us and makes us feel good and better in our reality, in a way, is dressing.

The 2021 class may well usher in a new era of individuality in fashion. “Christian Dior created his house in 1947 after World War II. After very difficult times, you still see a surge of creativity. I am curious to see what will come out of this pandemic, ”said Arnault.

