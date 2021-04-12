A dress rehearsal for the Presto Barocco first intervals virtual concert





It’s been a year of canceled concerts, scratched plans and faded dreams for The early interval, Columbus Resident Early Music Ensemble. But despite the ongoing pandemic, the group manages to continue performing in virtual concerts, including one this week. The Early Interval performs Old baroque, an online concert of early Baroque Italian music, available from Friday, April 16 at 8:00 p.m. to Monday, April 19 at 11:59 p.m. Those who purchase a ticket will receive a link to access the pre-recorded performance on demand from April 16-19. A dress rehearsal with the early interval Presto Barocco’s performance originally scheduled for March 2020 was canceled shortly after the United States was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. This performance was to take place on the 40e– anniversary season of Early music in Columbus, the concert series on which The Early Interval regularly performs. It was a big year of celebration and we were going to have some kind of open mic with some local amateur early music groups. Everything was set up and ready to go, and it was supposed to take place in March, which is early music month, and it just didn’t happen, said Jim Bates, Creative Director of The Early. Intervals. The pandemic also prompted The Early Interval to abandon plans to perform on a series of concerts outside of Columbus. But thanks to recording technology and the internet, in January 2021, The Early Interval was able to virtually perform their annual Twelfth Night concert, but with a lot of changes from the original plan. As you can see in this video from Presto Barocco’s dress rehearsal, the musicians also had to design unique shots, including rehearsing with some musicians in separate rooms and dramatically changing the concert repertoire in order to make this virtual performance a success. security. As more people receive the coronavirus vaccine, there are glimmers of hope that one day in the not too distant future, the world can safely return to live concerts. In the meantime, Bates says The Early Interval will continue to schedule gigs and perform them as appropriate. Were going to consider new programs that were going to be put in place, Bates said. How do these end up being presented and will we be able to play on an out of town concert series in October? Will the audience be ready to come back for shows? We do not know.







