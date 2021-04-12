Fashion
Male Tears by Benjamin Myers; Lairies by Steve Hollyman review | fiction
Men come take off in the new collection of stories from Benjamin Myers. Whether in the Stone Age or the 1970s, fruit picker or astronaut, they are caught in traps of their own making. A farmer, dreaming of a vacation abroad, becomes entangled in his high-end potato picker, his foot crushed and rolled up like the last loop of a tube of toothpaste; a gamekeeper is trapped in his own cage; and in The Whip Hand, the heir to a fairground dynasty is crushed by the weight of his own ambition when he erects a hilltop monument to his late father, who died after getting stuck in the merry-go-round the most famous of the family.
While the horror is always ready to interfere, Male tears is varied in style. Many of the stories, like a three paragraph father’s reflection on aging, are barely a page long, but there is also a self-fictional digressive article about a panic attack at a Brueghel exhibition in Vienna. While many are downright conversational (like the suburban animals, which the narrator remembers as a childhood friend with Down syndrome targeted by the school bully), others only allude to what is happening. There are open ends but also traps, as in the story of a worker who, blessed with the strength and endurance of 10 men, fascinates the young nephew of his boss, who imagines what the man’s girlfriend after spotting a dress hanging in his trailer.
Myerss’ plan to let air escape ideas about what it means to be a man often requires its protagonists to be killed or maimed, but not always. A story in which a male music journalist interviews a celebrated folk singer highlights journalists’ self-absorption by telling the story from both points of view so that we see how little he understands his subject matter (there is probably an element of self-mockery here – Myers was once a writer for Melody maker).
The epigraph of the book comes from Germaine Greer: The tragedy of machismo is that a man is never man enough. In these stories, it is a state of affairs to be observed from afar, worthy of satire or karmic comeuppance (all these accidents). Steve hollymans brash new romance, Lairies, takes a different approach. Not for him the comfort of irony; instead, he feels uncomfortable with his violent, bigoted cast to deliver an insider review of male bravado.
Centered on the aftermath of a nightclub crash in a small Midland town, it is told through a series of male voices. Theres Ade, an unemployed philosophy dropout who thinks he’s a Nietzschean superman; Colbeck, a call center worker, whose thirst for random street violence is fueled by his rage against a two-time girlfriend; and Duncan, consciously beta of their alpha, looking like a fallen dude as he ends up following them on a disastrous road trip in search of aggro.
A sort of far-fetched thriller, Lairies draws suspense from Hollymans’ decision not to play honestly with the reader relying on the underhand use of a character nickname to keep us in the dark as the action unfolds via point chapters of view labeled. The disgusting description is reminiscent of Irvine Welsh: after a fight, Colbeck says his hands appear to have participated in a fisting orgy with five menstruating anemias; two pages later, he says a family tracheostomy scar oozed a viscous liquid like tired yellow semen squeezed by an octogenarian sting.
Like Welsh, Hollyman hangs her characters to dry while using them for fuel and narrative flavor. His decision to inhabit them in first person or, in Colbeck’s second person narrative, dare you to walk in their bloody shoes is a risk. But the wireframe act reminds us that immersion is no less effective than observation as a means of understanding the disappointment and pent-up desire that he and Myers describe as a man.
Male tears by Benjamin Myers is published by Bloomsbury (16.99).
